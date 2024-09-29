65.5 F
Clarksville
Monday, September 30, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for September 29th – October 3rd, 2024
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for September 29th – October 3rd, 2024

News Staff
By News Staff
Partly Sunny - Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – This weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County will bring mild temperatures and a mix of cloud cover with a few chances of showers. Patchy fog is expected in the evenings and overnight, with partly sunny skies to follow.

By midweek, clear and sunny conditions will dominate, giving way to a pleasant and calm stretch of weather.

A 40% chance of showers on Sunday, mainly after noon. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 73°F. Expect a light northwest breeze around 5 mph.

There is a slight 20% chance of showers before 9:00pm Sunday night, with patchy fog developing before 11:00pm and after midnight. The night will remain mostly cloudy, with a low of around 60°F and calm winds.

Patchy fog will linger Monday morning until around 9:00am, followed by partly sunny skies and a high near 77°F. Winds will be calm, shifting to a light northwest breeze at 5 mph in the afternoon.

Patchy fog will return after 10:00pm Monday night. under partly cloudy skies. The low will be around 62°F with calm winds.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny conditions with a high near 80°F. Winds will be calm, becoming north-northwest at around 5 mph in the morning.

Mostly clear skies will cool the evening down Tuesday night to a low of 54°F with a light north-northwest breeze around 5 mph.

A sunny day is forecasted Wednesday, with a high near 76°F. Light north winds will continue around 5 mph.

Clear skies and cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday night, with a low of around 50°F.

Thursday will have sunny skies, warming up the day, with highs reaching near 81°F.

Mostly clear skies Thursday night will bring a comfortable low of 56°F to close out the day.

Overall, the weekend will see some cloud cover and chances of rain, while the week ahead promises mostly sunny and comfortable conditions, perfect for outdoor activities.

Previous article
APSU Women’s Tennis Earns 14 Wins on First Day of UCA Fall Invitational
Next article
Austin Peay State University welcomes Nationally Acclaimed Poet Blas Falconer for Book Reading, Signing
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online