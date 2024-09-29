Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for September 29th – October 3rd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County will bring mild temperatures and a mix of cloud cover with a few chances of showers. Patchy fog is expected in the evenings and overnight, with partly sunny skies to follow.

By midweek, clear and sunny conditions will dominate, giving way to a pleasant and calm stretch of weather.

A 40% chance of showers on Sunday, mainly after noon. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 73°F. Expect a light northwest breeze around 5 mph.

There is a slight 20% chance of showers before 9:00pm Sunday night, with patchy fog developing before 11:00pm and after midnight. The night will remain mostly cloudy, with a low of around 60°F and calm winds.

Patchy fog will linger Monday morning until around 9:00am, followed by partly sunny skies and a high near 77°F. Winds will be calm, shifting to a light northwest breeze at 5 mph in the afternoon.

Patchy fog will return after 10:00pm Monday night. under partly cloudy skies. The low will be around 62°F with calm winds.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny conditions with a high near 80°F. Winds will be calm, becoming north-northwest at around 5 mph in the morning.

Mostly clear skies will cool the evening down Tuesday night to a low of 54°F with a light north-northwest breeze around 5 mph.

A sunny day is forecasted Wednesday, with a high near 76°F. Light north winds will continue around 5 mph.

Clear skies and cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday night, with a low of around 50°F.

Thursday will have sunny skies, warming up the day, with highs reaching near 81°F.

Mostly clear skies Thursday night will bring a comfortable low of 56°F to close out the day.

Overall, the weekend will see some cloud cover and chances of rain, while the week ahead promises mostly sunny and comfortable conditions, perfect for outdoor activities.