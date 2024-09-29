Mark Green: Update From Washington for September 29th, 2024

Written by Mark Green

U.S. Representative

Task Force on Trump Assassination Attempt

Washington, D.C. – This week, the Task Force held a hearing to get answers about the assassination attempt on former President Donald J. Trump in Butler, Pennsylvannia. July 13th revealed a cascade of errors in planning and coordination from the Secret Service.

The resignation of former Director Cheatle was the beginning—not the end—of the accountability that is needed. The Task Force will continue its investigation into the security failures that took place in Butler, PA.

An Update from Washington

Thank you to the NFIB for honoring me with a Guardian of Small Business Award. I will continue fighting for small businesses in Tennessee and nationwide.

Recently, I led a bipartisan delegation to the site of the horrific 9/11 terrorist attacks to reflect on the thousands of innocent lives lost and thank first responders for their commitment to keeping our homeland safe.

A Legislative Update

This week, I am proud to introduce legislation to ensure all levels of government have the best and brightest cyber professionals on the frontlines of America’s cyber border. My PIVOTT Act increases the accessibility of cyber training and education by establishing a new full-scholarship program for two-year degrees at community colleges and technical schools, which are granted in exchange for required government service. You can read more about my bill here and in CyberScoop.

Cuba has been a cautionary tale against communism for over seventy years. That’s why I joined Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar (FL-27), Carlos Gimenez (FL-28), and Jared Moskowitz (FL-23) in introducing a Congressional Resolution denouncing the human trafficking, forced labor of, and profiteering from Cuban medical personnel serving around the world. You can read more about our Congressional Resolution here and in The Hill.

I’m proud to cosponsor Rep. Buddy Carter’s Telehealth Modernization Act of 2024, which permanently extends telehealth flexibilities. As a physician, I know firsthand that telehealth services are critical for the well-being of patients, especially in rural areas.

The Homeland Security Committee

This week, the Committee held a full markup and advanaced twenty bills to bolster the cyber workforce, require DHS transparency, and defund partisan “expert” groups. It has never been more important to ensure all levels of government have the best and brightest cyber professionals on the frontlines. You can watch my introduction of my PIVOTT Act here.

This week, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection held a hearing to examine CrowdStrike’s defective software update that caused a major information technology (IT) outage on July 19, 2024. You can watch my opening statement here.

Last week, the Committee a hearing to examine the Biden-Harris administration’s border crisis. You can watch my opening statement here, my questions for our witnesses here, and my closing statement here. You can also read more about the hearing and our witnesses in the Tennessee Star and the New York Post.

The evidence makes one fact inescapably clear—this crisis was intentional from the very start, and all its disastrous impacts preventable and unnecessary. You can the Committee’s report titled Crisis by Design: A Comprehensive Look at the Biden-Harris Administration’s Unprecedented Border Crisis here and listen to the highlights and analysis from The Morning Wire here.

Twenty-three years after the devastating attacks on 9/11, the threats to our sovereignty & safety have grown as a result of this administration’s policies. You can read more in the Washington Times.

The U.S. maritime sector is dangerously reliant on equipment and technology produced, manufactured, assembled, or installed in the PRC. This includes ship-to-shore cranes, container handling equipment, and other critical maritime infrastructure components. You can read more on the Committee’s joint investigative report exposing a rising threat to U.S. economic and homeland security posed by the Chinese Communist Party here and in the Wall Street Journal.

The House took decisive steps this week to combat the ever-growing malign influence of the Chinese Communist Party in our homeland, and I’m proud of our Committee’s leadership in getting six bills across the finish line. You can read more about the bills passed by the House here and here.

In the News

While 42 million Americans remain without broadband internet, the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris FCC is obstructing companies that could provide high-speed access to underserved communities.

We need to know what was happening with Secret Service’s drones, what they saw, and why their sweep wasn’t further out. Ultimately, Congress must hold them accountable, and I want answers.

We’re looking at a total of 12 million encounters at our Southwest border under President Joe Biden by the end of this year. This is astronomical.

Watch my latest interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox News.

Announcements

TN-07 students and teachers: You can find helpful information on registering for this year’s Congressional App Challenge here.

Are you interested in attending a service academy? All applications are due by Friday, November 1st. More information here.

If you need help with a federal agency or passport issue, call my Nashville office at 629.999.4950. More details here.

If you need assistance with any federal agencies, please call my office at 629.223.6050. As always, it is an honor to represent Tennessee’s 7th District.

In Liberty,

Mark Green

Member of Congress