Senator Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, and Representative Diana Harshbarger Assess Storm Damage in East Tennessee

Blountville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), along with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Representative Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.), Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Tenn.), and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Director Patrick Sheehan surveyed storm damage and met with local officials in East Tennessee.

“I am heartbroken by the devastating damage in East Tennessee caused by the horrific storm. Thank you to our first responders, Tennessee National Guard, TEMA, and the countless other agencies that have been working around the clock to rescue Tennesseans.” – Senator Blackburn.

Following the devastating damage, Senator Blackburn led the entire Tennessee Congressional delegation in swiftly securing federal assistance.

Related