Tennessee Governor Winfield Dunn, Advocate for Austin Peay State University Athletics, Passes at 97

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics mourns the passing of the 43rd Governor of the State of Tennessee Winfield Dunn, who passed away Saturday, September 28th, 2024, at the age of 97.

Dunn served as the Governor of Tennessee from January 1971 to January 1975. Austin Peay State University’s Winfield Dunn Center began construction during Dunn’s term as Governor and was named in his honor. The Dunn Center was the home of Austin Peay State University men’s and women’s basketball from 1975 to 2023 and is still the home of the Governors’ volleyball team.

The Dunn Center is still the home of Austin Peay State University Athletics, with the athletics administration and a number of coaches offices still housed in the building.

Dunn served in the United States Navy, enlisting in 1944 during World War II. He served as a pharmacists’ mate in the Pacific Theatre before serving as a reserve lieutenant in the United States Air Force.

As Governor of Tennessee, Dunn helped create a statewide kindergarten program, establish public parks, prioritize highway construction, and create the Department of Economic and Community Development. Dunn also served as chairman of both the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees and the Tennessee State Board of Regents.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s office announced Dunn’s passing late Saturday Night.

“Governor Winfield Dunn was, simply put, a genuine statesman,” said Lee. “He was a true servant of the people of Tennessee. He led with principled integrity, a strong faith, and a gracious love for others. Our state is a better place because of his service and leadership. Maria and I join all Tennesseans in honoring Governor Dunn’s life, and we pray for Betty and the Dunn family in the days ahead.”