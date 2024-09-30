APSU Welcomes New Assistant Athletic Trainers, Alexis Luke, Christina Biddle, to Sports Medicine Team

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison and Assistant Director of Athletics for Sports Medicine Lauren Norton announced the addition of Assistant Athletic Trainers, Alexis Luke and Christina Biddle.

Luke comes to Clarksville after spending two years at Louisiana State, where she worked with the Tigers’ football, soccer, volleyball, and gymnastics programs.

While in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, many of her duties included evaluating and managing patients with acute orthopedic injuries including referral and pain management, completing concussion baseline testing, providing medical care as a sideline medical staff member for home and away football games, and more.

Prior to her time at LSU, Luke worked with Nicholls State football from August-January 2018 and August 2021-May 2022, where she performed treatments using therapeutic modalities consisting of e-stim, ultrasound, and Hivamat, while also aiding in the administration of weekly COVID-19 tests.

Luke graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health science with a minor in psychology from Nicholls State in 2022, before earning a master’s in athletic training from LSU this past May.

Biddle joins the Governors’ athletic training staff after serving in the same role at Appalachian State since 2015, where she was the primary athletic trainer for Mountaineers’ baseball.

Prior to arriving in Boone, North Carolina, Biddle was a graduate assistant for Wisconsin-Whitewater, 2013-15, where she was the primary athletic trainer for baseball during the 2014-15 seasons.

She also served as an assistant athletic trainer for Greensboro College, 2011-13, assisting with men’s soccer, football, women’s basketball, baseball, and softball.

Biddle was an athletic trainer in the Valley Baseball League from 2009-15, beginning her time with the league as an intern for the Winchester Royals, before spending four seasons as the head athletic trainer for the Strasburg Express.

Biddle began her career as an athletic training student at her alma mater, Bridgewater College, assisting with football, men’s soccer, men’s basketball, women’s lacrosse, and softball.

Biddle graduated from Bridgewater College with a bachelor’s in athletic training in 2011, before earning a master’s of education from Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2015.