Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Tied for Second at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

Jonesboro, AK – Led by an eight-under 64 from Patton Samuels in the opening round, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is tied for second place with a two-round score of 17-under 559 at Arkansas State’s Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, Monday, at RidgePointe Country Club.

After shooting a nine-under 279 as a team in the first round, Austin Peay State University fired an eight-under 280 in the second round to pick up two spots on the leaderboard and finish the day tied with Texas State. The APSU Govs are 11 strokes behind host Arkansas State, who leads the tournament with a score of 28-under 548.

Austin Peay State University’s score of 559 is the 10th-best 36-hole score in program history.

Samuels’ opening round score of eight-under 64 is tied with Seth Smith (2023), Dustin Korte (2013), Erik Barnes (2008), and Yoshio Yamamoto (2005) for the second-best 18-hole score in Austin Peay State University history. Samuels’ first-round score was just three shots off Chris Baker’s Austin Peay State University record of 61, which he shot at the 2015 Grub Mart Intercollegiate at Silver Lakes on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

In the second round, Samuels shot a two-under 70 and finished the day in second place with a score of 10-under 134, which is tied for the fifth-best 36-hole score in APSU history. With 18 holes left to play, Samuels is two shots behind Arkansas State’s Thomas Schmidt, who leads the tournament at 12-under 132.

Freshman Grady Cox shot a one-under 71 in the opening round and three-under 68 in the second round to finish the day tied for 10th with a score of five-under 139. Seth Smith also carded a pair of counting scores for the APSU Govs, shooting a two-under 70 and an even-par 72 to finish tied for 24th with a score of two-under 142.

Reece Britt supplied the final two counting scores for Austin Peay State University, shooting a two-over 74 in the opening round and a two-under 70 in the second round to finish tied for 31st at even-par 144.

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Michael Long shot a pair of four-over 76s and is tied for 69th with a score of eight-over 152.

The final round of the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate tees off on Tuesday at 7:50am with a split-tee start. Austin Peay State University is paired with Arkansas State, Texas State, and Oklahoma Christian and begins teeing off at 8:40am on hole No. 1. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.