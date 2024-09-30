Charlie Koon Brings Veteran and Business Expertise to Legends Bank as Senior Vice President

Clarksville, TN – Legends Bank is proud to announce the addition of Charlie Koon as Senior Vice President, Community & Business/Military Development Manager, further solidifying the bank’s commitment to serving both local businesses and the Clarksville community.

Koon, a well-respected leader in Clarksville, brings decades of experience in business development, government service, and workforce development, making him a valuable addition to Legends Bank’s growing team.

Koon joins Legends Bank after serving as SVP/Corporate & Military Business Development at F&M Bank, where he led strategic initiatives and forged strong relationships between the bank and the military community. He is widely known for his work in supporting veterans and military families, including developing the Fort Campbell Soldier Transition and Local Retention Program, which became a model for other military communities nationwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome Charlie to Legends Bank,” said Thomas E. Bates, President and CEO of Legends Bank. “His leadership, dedication to community, and unwavering support for the military align perfectly with our values. We are confident that Charlie’s expertise will enhance our ability to serve our clients and deepen our relationships with the communities we care about.”

Koon’s extensive career highlights his commitment to economic development, including his past roles as Director of Workforce & Economic Development with Workforce Essentials and as Chief of Staff for the City of Clarksville. His leadership has earned him numerous recognitions, including the 2022 Association of the United States Army’s “Distinguished Service Award” and the 2019 “Champion of Fort Campbell” award.

In addition to his professional achievements, Koon is deeply involved in the community. He currently serves as Chair-Elect for Leadership Middle Tennessee and is on the Independent Bank Board for the Tennessee Bankers Association. Koon is also an alumnus of both Leadership Clarksville and Leadership Tennessee.

His commitment to the community is further exemplified through his roles with the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce, where he served as Chairman from 2017-2018, and Austin Peay State University Tower Club, where he was President from 2019-2020. He is also actively involved with the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council and the Association of the United States Army – Ft. Campbell Chapter, where he served as President from 2020-2022.

Koon shared his enthusiasm for this next chapter: “Joining Legends Bank is an exciting opportunity for me to continue working in a community that I am deeply passionate about. The bank’s commitment to personal relationships, local businesses, and the military makes it the perfect fit. I’m eager to help expand these efforts and create meaningful impact.”

Koon’s role at Legends Bank will focus on enhancing the bank’s corporate business development programs and continuing its strong support of military families, veterans, and local businesses.

Koon officially joined Legends Bank on September 23rd, 2024.

About Legends Bank

Legends Bank, founded in 1998, is a trusted community bank serving Middle Tennessee with 10 branch locations across Montgomery, Davidson, Williamson, and Cheatham Counties. Committed to providing personalized financial services, Legends Bank offers a wide range of banking products, including personal and business banking, mortgage services, and financial planning solutions.

For more information, visit www.legendsbank.com.