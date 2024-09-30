Clarksville Pets of the Week for September 30th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 30th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Hermoine is a female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new home. She knows a few commands, and will sit for treats. She is a bit shy initially till she gets to know you then she is your best friend! Good on the leash as well. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Kazah is a 6 month old female Heeler. She is fully vetted, weighs 22 pounds and will be spayed before heading to her new home. Heelers love to have something to do, a “job” and are great to take on adventures, hiking, jogging and are great with kids. She will be a wonderful addition to an active family or even a ranch or farm lifestyle.

Teddy is an adult female Domestic Shorthair with lovely green eyes. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading to her forever home.

Hot Rod is a young male Domestic Shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his new home. He is ready for his forever home. Come see him and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Reese’s is an adult female Tuxedo/Black & White Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Reese’s is special needs due to her having limited vision. She gets around just fine on her own but would prefer to be the only pet in the home.

Sudden movements without any vocal cues might startle her at first but if you talk to her as you are near she is just fine. She is very content just roaming around and living a very calm life.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Joey is a handsome 5 month old male kitten. He will be fully vetted, FIV/FeLV tested upon adoption and is litter trained. Joey will also come with a neuter voucher. He is a very quiet, calm boy and will benefit from a calm home. We do not allow declawing.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pepper is a 6 year old female Australian Cattle Dog/Heeler mix. She is fully vetted, house trained and spayed. Pepper loves to have things to challenge her such as treat puzzles, outdoor adventures, loves to play ball and lots of activity.

She does well with other calm dogs. These are active breeds and love having a “job” or just be with you at all times. She deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, house/kennel trained and always eager to please. Ayer lives and loves for affection and is so eager to please that it sometimes can come across in separation anxiety and even storm anxiety. But please don’t worry because with management she has become the perfect companion.

She is currently fostered in a home with a young infant and 3 year old and she is fabulous with them. She is silly and fun around other dogs but needs a no cat home please. Ayer is looking for her forever family, could that be you?

Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Daisy is a 2 and a half year old female Basset Hound mix. She is fully vetted, house/kennel trained, HW negative and will be spayed before adoption. She is very good with other dogs, cats and children. Daisy is easy going, funny and gets along with all dogs and people.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Bear is a handsome 8 month old Great Pyreneese. He is fully vetted, will be neutered when he turns one (this is vet recommended for correct growth and development), so very sweet and has already shown his guarding potential which is what this breed does.

They are LGD’s (Livestock Guarding Dogs) and he will just thrive on a ranch or farm where he has livestock around him to be able to do what this breed was created to do. This breed needs to have a job. Bear is very good around older children just due to his size. He is so loving and will be a wonderful addition to the right home.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue



Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her Facebook page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Moonie is a handsome 2 and a half year old male Lynx Point Siamese. Moonie is a bit shy initially but warms up quickly and is wonderful around cats, dogs and people once he feels safe. Moonie is fully vetted, on flea/tick preventatives, microchipped, litter trained and neutered.

He has a lot of playful energy but also loves to cuddle up for attention and snuggles. This handsome guy has stunning blue eyes and a very long tail. He would do best in a home that gives him his space when he feels shy and welcomes him when he wants attention.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Drako is a 2 year old male Pit Bull Terrier. He is house/kennel trained, fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, HW negative and current on all preventatives. Drako has done well with older children just due to his high energy and excitement which might be a bit much for little children.

He does need to be the only pet in the home as he loves his people and prefers all the love and attention. This “LUVABULL” guy is loyal, affectionate, playful, smart (he loves puzzle /food treat games) , athletic and funny.

Drako’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions atJack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond and two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/drako or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Banshee is a 2 year old female Black Labrador/St. Bernard mix. She is house trained, fully vetted and spayed. She does well with other dogs or is fine being an only pet. She does need a cat free home though. She is affectionate, friendly and loves her food so being food oriented makes training even easier!

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need.

Their adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

NOTE: Sadly due to personal reasons, Michelle is needing to dissolve her rescue. All Adoption fees are being waived and she is needing to make sure the remaining pups in the rescue find their forever families. PLEASE go to her Petfinder page linked below to see some of the remaining pets available and reach out if anyone interests you!

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod Garage

Beaglejuice.. Beaglejuice.. Beaglejuice! No worries, you just conjured up the sweetest 7-8 year old female Beagle. She is fully vetted, spayed and kennel trained. Beaglejuice does great with small and large dogs but unsure about cats.

She weighs 31 pounds and always loves to hear herself sing the song of her people as do most Beagles. Beaglejuice does have one situation that is being worked on and it’s that she will go to the bathroom indoors when left alone. We don’t want to sugar coat this as she is one hundred percent perfect when people are home.

This could be a response to some form of separation anxiety and can be handled with management. She bonds strongly with her people and will be a devoted companion especially for someone who is home a lot and wants a great buddy. Lil Red Wag Inn is offering free boarding and baths for her as well.

If you would like to be part of her journey, can be that special person for her and for more details and applications cr, call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing