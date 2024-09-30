Nashville Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo Brings Halloween Fun with Ferris Wheel, Trick-or-Treating, and More

Nashville, TN – Spooky season is approaching, and fall festivities are brewing. Nashville Zoo is back with its annual Boo at the Zoo, presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers. This year the family friendly fall event will run for three weeks and will have a brand-new Ferris Wheel for guests to enjoy.

Boo at the Zoo will run nightly from October 11th through October 31st, 2024, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Nashville Zoo’s website.

Boo at the Zoo will feature magically lit scenes and enchanting giant straw creatures around the Zoo, where the community can enjoy fall-themed activities, special animal shows, plenty of treats, and more. Learn more below:

Event Details

The event takes place Friday, October 11th through October 31st, nightly from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

All ages welcome

Most of our animals like to go to bed early, but a few favorites like to stay up late. You can see flamingos, tigers, and the Unseen New World until 8:30pm.

NEW: 45′ Ferris Wheel rides are available for purchase

NEW: Enjoy Storytime with the Old Oakley Tree

Guest can enjoy spooktacular tunes on the Monster Mash Dance Floor

Attendees get free rides on the Scary-Go-Round Carousel

Boo at the Zoo guests can watch some of the Zoo’s ambassador animals demonstrate their natural abilities at Halloween-themed animal shows taking place nightly at 5:45pm, 6:45pm and 7:45pm.

Families can meet Gourdon the Talking Pumpkin over weekend dates for some classic jokes

All kids have the chance to stop at 10 trick-or-treat stations and kids ages 2-12 can receive a souvenir bag

Guests can meet their favorite costumed characters

Visit the Pumpkin Patch to purchase and paint a pumpkin to take home

The Jungle Gym is closed but you can still monkey around at the Fall Fun Zone and Carn-Evil Carnival Games

For a full schedule of the event and know-before-you-go information, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/boo

Tickets

General admission to Boo at the Zoo is $23.00 Friday – Sunday and $19.00 Monday – Thursday

Children under 2 are always free

Members save $3.00 per ticket and can park for free

As part of Nashville Zoo’s Sumatran Tiger conservation efforts, most of the candy provided will be palm oil free or made from sustainable palm oil. Nashville Zoo is committed to saving wildlife species through the protection of wildlife habitats. Shopping responsibly for consumer products can make a significant difference for wildlife and wild places. To learn more about sustainable solutions visit rspo.org.

Boo at the Zoo is presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers and sponsored by Amazon, Mix 92.9, Irwin Entertainment, Curated Events, Chick-fil-A, The Children’s Hospital, and ICEE.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/boo.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than 1.4 million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike, just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.