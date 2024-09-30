Savor Fall on Tennessee Farms: Pumpkins, Corn Mazes, Farm-to-Table Delights

Nashville, TN – Tennessee’s agritourism farms offer more than you may expect during the fall season. From pumpkin patches and corn mazes to educational classes and fun food experiences, Tennessee farms have something for everyone.

“I think everyone should get outside and visit a local farm,” PJ Narramore of Narramore Farms in Roane County said. “It’s a great way to reach and connect every generation to agriculture, spend time with your family exploring the great outdoors, and create memories that are truly worth repeating year after year.”

When families visit Narramore Farms they can see and learn about the crops the family grows and the equipment they use. Guests encounter different farm animals, enjoy acres of fun, and get a glimpse of true farm life. “It’s an amazing experience that many would never get to see otherwise,” Narramore added.

If you want to make family memories you won’t soon forget, you’re in luck. Many pick-your-own pumpkin patches are already open, and most operations will be well underway at the beginning of October.

While specialized food experiences are plentiful in Tennessee cities, many agritourism farms are offering unique food experiences statewide. From farm-to-table dinners to food products made fresh on the farm, you’ll be sure to find a tasty treat.

Farms like Shade Tree Orchard in Robertson County offer pick-your-own blueberries and peaches in the summer and apples in the fall. “Our farm store sells freshly pressed cider made onsite as well as cider slushes, cider donuts, cider donut floats, fried pies, and other delicious baked goods,” Sarah Head of Shade Tree Orchard said. “We also serve lunch on Saturdays and Sundays.”

Check out agritourism opportunities near you by visiting www.picktnproducts.org or download the free Pick Tennessee Products mobile app. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about seasonal activities, artisan farm products, and more.