Austin Peay State University SAAC Canned Food Drive Begins: Student-Athletes Compete to Fight Hunger

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University SAAC Hosts Canned Food Drive to Benefit Local Families in Need. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports Information - , APSU, Governors, Govs, Lady GovsClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) announced the launch of its annual Canned Food Drive, September 16th – December 5th, 2024, to support local food organizations and build a sense of community among student-athletes and staff.

Competition Overview

In a spirit of friendly competition, we invite all departments and coaches to gather their respective teams as we divide our efforts into internal vs. external teams.

Internal Teams will consist of:

  • Compliance
  • Sports Performance
  • Sports Nutrition
  • Student-Athlete Support Services
  • Student-Athlete Wellness

External Teams will include:

  • Athletics Communications
  • Athletics Marketing
  • Equipment
  • Facilities and Event Management
  • Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment

To further engage our community, Austin Peay will involve our Cabinet members—Gerald Harrison, Niesha Campbell, Jordan Harmon, Sara Robson, Toni-Ann Derby, and Logan Kidd—to match the winning team’s collection, amplifying the impact of our efforts.

Monthly Donation Schedule

To maximize our contributions, each month will spotlight a different organization in need:

  • October: Grace Assistance
  • November: APSU Pantry
  • December: Old Firehouse

Fans can participate by bringing cans to the designated food drive games each month:

  • Volleyball: October 29th
  • November: November 24th
  • December: December 14th

The drive will conclude on December 5th for student-athletes, while staff members will have until their last working day of the semester to contribute. Once the canned food drive concludes, Austin Peay State University SAAC will announce its spring fundraising event at the start of the coming semester. 

