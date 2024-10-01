Austin Peay State University SAAC Canned Food Drive Begins: Student-Athletes Compete to Fight Hunger

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) announced the launch of its annual Canned Food Drive, September 16th – December 5th, 2024, to support local food organizations and build a sense of community among student-athletes and staff.

Competition Overview

In a spirit of friendly competition, we invite all departments and coaches to gather their respective teams as we divide our efforts into internal vs. external teams.

Internal Teams will consist of:

Compliance

Sports Performance

Sports Nutrition

Student-Athlete Support Services

Student-Athlete Wellness

External Teams will include:

Athletics Communications

Athletics Marketing

Equipment

Facilities and Event Management

Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment

To further engage our community, Austin Peay will involve our Cabinet members—Gerald Harrison, Niesha Campbell, Jordan Harmon, Sara Robson, Toni-Ann Derby, and Logan Kidd—to match the winning team’s collection, amplifying the impact of our efforts.

Monthly Donation Schedule

To maximize our contributions, each month will spotlight a different organization in need:

October: Grace Assistance

Grace Assistance November: APSU Pantry

APSU Pantry December: Old Firehouse

Fans can participate by bringing cans to the designated food drive games each month:

Volleyball: October 29 th

October 29 November: November 24 th

November 24 December: December 14th

The drive will conclude on December 5th for student-athletes, while staff members will have until their last working day of the semester to contribute. Once the canned food drive concludes, Austin Peay State University SAAC will announce its spring fundraising event at the start of the coming semester.