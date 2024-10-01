Bubbakoo’s Burritos Honors National Taco Day with Exclusive $5 Tacos and Cash Prizes

Clarksville, TN – Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the fusion-style restaurant that features classic Mexican dishes with unique and flavorful twists, is celebrating National Taco Day with exclusive deals.

To honor National Taco Day, Bubbakoo’s Burritos is offering a special $5.00 digital meal deal, which includes two basic tacos— a choice of soft or hard shell, filled with chicken, ground beef, or pork, and topped with salsa, cheese, and sour cream—plus a side of chips and salsa. Available nationwide on October 4th, this exclusive deal is only accessible to fans who place their orders online via the Bubbakoo’s Burritos website or through the Bubbakoo’s mobile app.

“We’re always looking for ways to show our appreciation to the customers who’ve made Bubbakoo’s a success,” said Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “While we’re famous for our burritos, this National Taco Day promotion lets our fans double up on tacos and enjoy another side of what we do best. We can’t wait to see our community take advantage of this deal and continue to engage with the brand.”

In line with the brand’s ongoing mission of continuously rewarding its valued fanbase, Bubbakoo’s Burritos is also hosting an exclusive giveaway where five lucky loyalty program members will win $1,000 each. Both existing and new members who join the “Green Room” program by October 3rd are automatically entered, with winners being announced on October 4th. No purchase is necessary to participate.

Over the past 16 years, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Burritodilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Franchise Times list of the Top 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises and Entrepreneur’sFranchise 500® list. The brand also landed on the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000, ranking highly among America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.

About Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Bubbakoo’s Burritos was founded by Paul Altero and Bill Hart in 2008. Their first store opened in Point Pleasant, NJ and they now have locations across 16 states and have served thousands of their legendary burritos to very loyal customers. As opportunities arise, they continue to open new restaurants in neighborhoods where they can build bridges with local residents. Across all 100+ locations, Bubbakoo’s Burritos is proud to be a member of communities where people work, eat, and gather as a family. For more information go to bubbakoos.com.

To learn more about Bubbakoo’s Burritos franchise opportunities, e-mail franchise@bubbakoos.com or call 732.691.0848.