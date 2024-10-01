Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for October 1st, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As most folks are aware, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) is completely full of adoptable cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies.

This is a very critical as well as time-sensitive situation, and we want to start showcasing and highlighting as many available, adoptable pets from the shelter as possible so they can find their forever families.

All pets are fully vetted, some are already neutered and spayed which means they can go home the same day. The others will be immediately spayed and neutered before heading to their new homes.

Please take a moment to go to MCACC’s Petfinder page to check out all adoptables. www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN20&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Also please feel free to share these pets and of course MCACC welcomes volunteers to come walk and spend time with all the animals so they can continue to interact with people and feel the love.

Athena is a 2 year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, microchipped, weighs 39 pounds and is spayed so she can go home the same day! She is very active and seems to enjoy the company of other dogs. She wants to engage with them in the play yard! She does love a good field trip whether you are ready or not so she will need a secure minimum 6 foot fence with a locked gate and a family who will keep her challenged and engaged with exciting toys, games and lots of exercise. Come visit her here at the shelter and see what a wonderful addition she will make to your family.

Astrid-Jewel is an approximately 2-3 year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and weighs 36 pounds. She is a pure delight! She gets so excited when she sees another dog in the play yard. She just wants to play! She knows how to sit and will do better with a harness rather than a leash to help her control her excitement. She would love a yard to play in and lots of toys and activities. She is looking for her forever family. Come for a meet and greet!

Honey Bee is a 6 month old female Pit Bull/ Terrier mix. This girl has some set of ears and she says “just the better to hear you”! She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new family. She knows a few commands and does a very funny, excitable sit, all the while looking at you in anticipation of getting rewarded. She is very funny, smart and loves to snuggle with her people.

Mel is an 8 month old female Domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading home with her new family.

Rascal is a 3 month old male Gray & White domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his new family. He will make someone a wonderful companion.

Murphy is a young female Domestic Shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading to her forever family. She is so very sweet and just wants her own family.

These wonderful pets and so many more are eagerly waiting for their forever families to come find them. If you are looking or know someone looking for a new family member please stop by and check out all these beautiful souls.

Thank you.

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control