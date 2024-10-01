Representative Curtis Johnson Announces Endorsement of Aron Maberry for District 68

Clarksville, TN – I am proud to endorse Aron Maberry for State Representative in District 68 fully. Aron embodies integrity, character, and a commitment to excellence.

I have complete confidence that he will be a strong, principled conservative voice, effectively representing Montgomery County’s values and securing a brighter future for us all.

Please join me on Friday, October 4th, 2024, at The Emerald Clarksville at noon as Senator Bill Powers, Knox County Glenn Jacobs, “Mayor Kane,” and I rally in support of Aron Maberry for State Representative.

Go to www.votemaberry.com for the event registration.

Curtis Johnson

Tennessee State Representative for District 68