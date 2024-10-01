Scarlett Family Foundation Opens College Scholarship Applications for Middle Tennessee Seniors

Nashville, TN – The Scarlett Family Foundation announced they will be accepting College Scholarship applications from September 15th to December 15th, 2024. High School Seniors graduating in the class of 2025 from any high school in Middle Tennessee’s 40 Counties are eligible to apply.

Scholarship amounts range from $2,500 to $30,000 per academic year and are based on financial need and merit. The awards are renewable for up to four years or until the recipient completes their undergraduate degree, whichever comes first.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our scholarship application window this month for students that have graduated, or will graduate, from high school in Middle Tennessee,” said Tara Scarlett, CEO of the Scarlett Family Foundation. “These scholarships are designed to ease any financial burden and empower students to achieve their career goals. We are honored to play a part in their educational journey and future success.”

Full eligibility requirements for applicants are as follows

Have obtained a high school diploma or GED as a resident of one of the qualifying Middle Tennessee counties

Intend to enroll full-time as a college freshman, sophomore, junior or 4th year senior for the upcoming academic year

Demonstrate financial need, as determined by a 1040 tax return and the cost of tuition at the college or university you plan to attend

Plan to pursue a Business or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics) degree at a 4-year, not-for-profit college or university

A minimum ACT score of 21 and a GPA of 2.5 or higher are required for high school seniors

The Scarlett Family Foundation scholarship was established in 2006. To date, the Foundation has awarded over 750 scholarships totaling more than $20 million. Scholarship recipients are studying at, or have graduated from, 60 universities across 18 states and the District of Columbia.

Qualifying Middle Tennessee Counties Include

Bedford County, Cannon County, Cheatham County, Clay County, Coffee County, Cumberland County, Davidson County, Dekalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Franklin County, Giles County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Lincoln County, Macon County, Marshall County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Moore County, Overton County, Perry County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Van Buren County, Warren County, Wayne County, White County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.

Eligibility requirements are available at scarlettfoundation.org/students.

About the Scarlett Family Foundation

Founded in 2005, the Scarlett Family Foundation advocates, invests, and works to ensure that all students in Middle Tennessee have access to a high-quality education. Since 2018, the Foundation has helped more than 500 Middle Tennessee students attend college and awarded over 250 grants to local organizations.