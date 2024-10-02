APSU Soccer Heads to Florida for ASUN Showdown Against North Florida

Clarksville, TN – After a four-point week at home, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team begins a two-match Atlantic Sun Conference road trip to the Sunshine State with a Thursday 6:00pm match against North Florida at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Austin Peay (4-4-3, 2-1-1 ASUN) is coming off a 2-2 draw against ASUN-leading Central Arkansas, Sunday, while North Florida (5-3-4, 2-1-1 ASUN) drew Queens 1-1, Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Defensively, the Governors are second in the ASUN with just 14 goals allowed this season, and rank sixth in their offensive output with 13 goals thus far.

Alec Baumgardt leads Austin Peay State University with four goals this season, while the senior midfielder ranks second in the ASUN in shots (38), fourth in shots on goal (13), and ninth in points (nine).

Lauryn Berry has played every minute between the pipes for Austin Peay State University this season (990), where she ranks second in the league in saves (59) and saves per game (5.4), and is tied for third in shutouts (four).

The Ospreys are ninth in the ASUN with 12 goals this season and tied for sixth with 21 goals allowed. Paige McSwigan’s four goals lead their offense, while Bella Pontieri (three goals) is the lone other Osprey to have netted multiple goals this season.

Sofia Miliancano has started 11-of-12 matches for UNF this season, where she has made 32 saves, allowed 14 goals, and garners a .696 save percentage.

Thursday’s match marks the third all-time meeting between the Governors and Ospreys, with UNF leading the all-time series, 2-0. North Florida earned a 3-0 win against the APSU Govs in Jacksonville the last time the teams met, September 24th, 2023.

The Austin Peay State University soccer team remains in the same city and take on Jacksonville in a Sunday 12:00pm match against the Dolphins at Southern Oak Stadium.