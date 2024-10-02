Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Welcomes Bailey Lasater to First Recruiting Class

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) first-year head beach volleyball coach Michael Hobson added Bailey Lasater to his inaugural signing class, Tuesday.

Lasater comes to Clarksville after spending the last two seasons on Southwest Baptist’s indoor and beach volleyball programs.

During her career on the Bearcats indoor team, Lasater tallied 1,096 career assists, 49 service aces, and 449 career digs across 195 sets played.

In the sand, Lasater was a member of SBU’s inaugural beach volleyball team that earned eight wins during its first season and five during the 2024 campaign.

Lasater prepped at Centennial High School under head coach Jessica Tyler where she was a two-time AAA District 10 Setter of the Year, a one-time First Team All-District selection, and holds the CHS record in career assists.