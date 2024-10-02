Austin Peay State University Charity Alumni Basketball Game Set to Benefit Clarksville’s Habitat for Humanity

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team will host a charity alumni game on October 28th, 2024, at 7:00pm on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The event is not ticketed, but fans are encouraged to donate to Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County upon entry.

From past champions to some of the best that has ever dawned on the Red and White, fans can expect some of the biggest names in program history to participate in this contest against the 2024-25 Governors. Participating alumni will be announced on the Austin Peay State University basketball social media pages leading up to the event.

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County is a non-profit housing organization that serves low- to extremely low-income families and offers safe, stable, and affordable housing. Through generous donations, grants, and Clarksville ReStore (thrift and construction supply store), Habitat is able to serve those who would not typically be able to afford homeownership.

All proceeds from the event benefit Habitat for Humanity.

In addition to funding home builds, Restore offers affordable options for families to repair, replace, or refurnish their homes after disaster. Following the tornado that damaged hundreds of homes in Clarksville/Montgomery County, Clarksville ReStore made $75,000.00 worth of gift cards available to survivors directly impacted by this tragedy.

With your help, we can benefit families who were affected by the recent tornado and assist in the long-term recovery of our community. Give today, for a 100% tax deductible donation and help a family rebuild in our community.

Fans can donate to Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County by scanning the QR code above or donating at the link attached below.

Donate Today

Follow the APSU Govs

For offseason news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Ausitn Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) and Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.