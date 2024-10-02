68.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
News

Clarksville Police Investigating Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred at approximately 4:45pm on Fort Campbell Boulevard at McDonald’s, 1644 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

A motorist traveling South on Fort Campbell Boulevard struck a female bicyclist in front of McDonald’s, and all southbound lanes are currently blocked. The victim is being flown to Nashville by a life-flight helicopter, and her status is unknown at this time.

FACT Investigators are en route to the scene and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD FACT Investigator Burton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.

