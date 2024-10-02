DoubleTree by Hilton Clarksville Riverview Opens, Offering Scenic River Views and Upscale Amenities

Nashville, TN – DoubleTree by Hilton Clarksville Riverview , a 156-room full-service hotel featuring a signature restaurant, meetings and event space, and views overlooking Tennessee’s Cumberland River, is now open.

Located in the burgeoning Riverview Square development in Downtown Clarksville, the property is the seventh hotel acquired by Nashville-based Oliver Hospitality , an independent hotel and restaurant management and development company. DoubleTree by Hilton, the upscale full-service brand of leading global hospitality company, Hilton (NYSE: HLT), has partnered with Oliver Hospitality for a full renovation and conversion of the former Riverview Inn to reintroduce what is now the only full-service hotel in the market.

“We are proud of our inaugural partnership with Hilton and the collaborative effort to open what is sure to be the preferred place to gather downtown for food, drink, entertainment and a home away from home,” said Chett Abramson, President, Oliver Hospitality. “The dynamic hotel and its restaurant will be the heartbeat of the Riverview Square development and set the bar for hospitality in the region. We look forward to embracing our guests and new neighbors like family.”

A Reflection of Clarksville

DoubleTree by Hilton Clarksville Riverview is designed as a tribute to Clarksville’s rich history, seamlessly blending the city’s connection to the Cumberland River with its legacy as a thriving trading hub in the 19th century.

An earthy, river-inspired color palette reflects the serenity of nature, and is punctuated with bold details and mood lighting across public spaces and guest rooms. Upon arrival, an expanded lobby with sprawling outdoor space immediately sets the tone for large groups to feel at home within a modern atmosphere. Locally created artworks from watercolor paintings to large-scale photography are featured throughout the lobby and public spaces via a special partnership with Clarksville’s Downtown Artists Co-op Art Gallery.

Reflective of life in Clarksville and Tennessee, art is available for purchase offering guests the opportunity to support local talent and take a piece of Tennessee home with them. A grand white oak reception desk, designed to feel like a substantial, found piece of furniture, grounds the lobby and is nestled between two large-scale bookcases that house a mosaic of accessories tied to the concept of trade and locality, such as a framed image of Clarksville native and 1960 Olympian, Wilma Rudolph.

Guest room corridors are adorned in nature-inspired photography paralleling Tennessee landscapes and a sophisticated carpet pattern that guides guests to their rooms. The hotel’s 156 spacious guest rooms, inclusive of 12 suites, feature local sentiments such as a graphic carpet pattern offering a modern interpretation of the adjacent river’s flowing currents. The otherwise serene finishes in the rooms create a cozy yet modern space for the river and downtown vistas to shine.

Amenities include a 24-hour fitness facility, grab-n-go market, signature restaurant for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and a bustling lobby bar.

Groups of up to 250 can take advantage of the property’s meetings and event space, including a boardroom and breakout rooms, a ground-floor ballroom with an outdoor terrace, and a 4,000-square-foot grand ballroom on the lower lobby level. Design touches throughout each space offer an eloquent sense of place.

The property is collectively designed by top regional firms. Tennessee-based Collect + Curate Studio managed the interior design for the guestroom floors including corridors and guestrooms. Atlanta-based The Johnson Studio was the architect, and behind the interior design for public areas including the lobby, restaurant, and meeting and event spaces.

Dine and Drink

Harvest Kitchen + Spirits offers elevated dining in a vibrant atmosphere and brings a fresh update to middle Tennessee cuisine with a touch of Appalachian flavor. The 110-seat restaurant will feature traditional regional and classic American dishes that celebrate the rich flavors and heritage of the region, with special attention to freshness and seasonality.

Butcher selections including prime beef, filet, ribeye and prime rib are carefully curated for dinner menus and reflect the kitchen’s commitment to expertly prepared dishes and quality ingredients that speak for themselves. A full bar offers an extensive selection of craft beers from local breweries, fine wines, and signature cocktails. Spirits provide flavors with a sense of place, including Clarksville’s small batch artisan distillery, Old Glory Distilling Co., and Veteran-Owned, Nashville-born Heroes Vodka offering a nod to the nearby Fort Campbell.

Lunch menus set the tone for a more casual atmosphere enabling express business meetings and leisurely outings alike, with options including a soup and salad bar, and a la carte items.

Private dining for up to 30 is available for special events and celebrations.

A Place to Gather

Part of the vibrant, 45,000 square-foot Riverview Square development, a shopping, dining and social district in the heart of downtown Clarksville, both the hotel and Harvest Kitchen + Spirits have been thoughtfully crafted to seamlessly integrate into the community and be an outpost for visitors and residents alike.

Hotel and restaurant guests are within walking distance to sporting events, concerts and conventions across F&M Bank Arena and Austin Peay State University, with other attractions such as Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Dunbar Cave State Park less than five miles away.

“With our headquarters in Tennessee, we understand how tight knit communities throughout the state are, and Oliver Hospitality has taken great care to deliver an authentic experience ingrained in Clarksville,” said Philip Welker, Managing Partner, Oliver Hospitality. “The hotel development has already generated approximately 100 jobs within the local community, and we are proud of our locally built teams who have been instrumental to help us open a new social hub and gathering place that is at the helm of downtown’s revival.”

Starting nightly rates for double occupancy are $169.00. For more information or to book a reservation please visit www.hilton.com/en/hotels/ckvdtdt-doubletree-clarksville or call 615.671.4628.

About Oliver Hospitality

Oliver Hospitality is a Nashville-based hospitality development and management company. Spanning the southeast and west coast, Oliver Hospitality aligns its mindset with the unique attributes of each project in order to deliver outstanding operating results. Managing both company-branded Oliver Hotels and 3rd party properties, Oliver strives to be a leader for its colleagues, communities, and guests.

About DoubleTree by Hilton