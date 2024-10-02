Historic Collinsville to Host “Create at Collinsville” Art Event on October 12th

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville in rural Montgomery County has announced its “Create at Collinsville” art event on Saturday, October 12th, 2024, from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Arts for Hearts, a nonprofit organization of the Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council, will be on-site from 11:00am to 2:00pm to offer a children’s art workshop. Guests may also create a take-home barn quilt design as well as wander throughout the site creating photo or video art to be shared by Collinsville. All activities are included with admission.

In addition, Historic Collinsville will host plein-air painters as part of the 2024 2Rivers “triple-crown paint-out” being held at multiple locations October 10th-13th. Guests will be able to watch the painters as they create art throughout the grounds on October 12th.

Special event admission: $14.00 per adult, $8.00 per child ages 3-12, children under 3 free with a paying adult. More information is available at www.historiccollinsville.com.

In addition to special activities on October 12th, visitors can tour the newly opened Weakley House Museum, which was the home of Historic Collinsville founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley. The home’s humble beginnings date back to 1905 as a tenant house on a family farm. The Weakleys moved into the home in 1960 and began renovations that continued until the 1980s. The unique home contains the couple’s many collections and the stories that accompany them. Inside guests will find items that reflect the couple’s passion for antiques, hunting, quilts and more.

Visiting Collinsville gives guests the opportunity for a self-paced, self-guided stroll through a re-creation of the past with an audio tour, along with guided tours of the Weakley House Museum, opened in 2024. The 40-acre, open-air property showcases pioneer life from 1840-1900 with 16 authentically furnished buildings.

See the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco-drying house, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home and more. Picnic tables are located throughout the property, and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs.

Historic Collinsville’s season runs now through November 9th. The site is open Thursday – Saturday, 10:00am – 4:00pm; and Sundays, 1:00pm-4:00pm. Last admission at 3:00pm Closed on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Regular admission is $12.00 for ages 13 and up; $6.00 for ages 3-12 and free to children under age 3. Military receive a $1.00 discount with a valid ID. Special event admission varies. The property is open other days and times for groups of six or more guided tours, camps, rentals, weddings, or special events.

More information about Historic Collinsville is available at www.historiccollinsville.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/historiccollinsville.

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement was established to give children a hands-on experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War. The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville. Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. The property is managed and marketed by Visit Clarksville.