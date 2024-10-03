APSU Soccer battles North Florida to 1-1 Tie

Jacksonville, FL – Kylie Wells scored off a 59th-minute corner kick in the 59th minute, ultimately extending the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team’s unbeaten mark to three-straight matches following a 1-1 draw against North Florida, Thursday, at Hodges Stadium.

North Florida (5-3-5, 2-1-2 ASUN) took a first-half lead following a 25th-minute score by Paige McSwigan. The score stood to the end of the opening 45 minutes, with the Ospreys out-shooting the APSU Govs, including a 2-0 advantage in shots on frame.

Austin Peay (4-4-4, 2-1-2 ASUN) lined up for a corner kick from the left end of the field, with Wells going out to kick it in. The senior defender bent the ball into the upper-left of the net for the rare Olimpico goal, tying the match at one.

The Ospreys tallied the next three shots of the match, with the second being corralled by Katie Bahn between the pipes. An 89th-minute attempt by Alec Baumgardt was saved by UNF’s Sofia Miliancao, resulting in the 1-1 draw.

Pitch Points

Austin Peay State University improved to 0-2-1 all-time against the Ospreys.

The Governors captured their eighth point in ASUN Conference play.

Kylie Wells’ goal marked the 10th of her career and first as a Governor.

Wells became the ninth Gov to find the back of the net this season.

Katie Bahn returned to the back of the net for APSU for the first time this season. She tallied two saves to bring her career total to 111.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team remains in the same city and take on Jacksonville in a Sunday 12:00pm CT match against the Dolphins at Southern Oak Stadium.