Austin Peay State University Softball Expands 2024 Roster with 10 New Faces for Upcoming Season

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head softball coach Kassie Stanfill strengthened her roster with the addition of five freshmen and as many veteran newcomers ahead of the team’s 2024 fall ball slate, Wednesday.

Sam Leski | Senior Catcher | Florida Gulf Coast | Clearwater, Florida

One of five veteran newcomers, and two from the reigning Atlantic Sun Conference Champions, Florida Gulf Coast, Leski enters her senior season after making 31 starts across 92 appearances for the Eagles during her three seasons in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Clearwater, Florida native played in 26 games during the Eagles’ ASUN Championship season in 2024, making 12 starts and tallying six hits.

Leski played in a career-high 46 games as a sophomore in 2023, tallying 12 hits, 11 walks, and garnering a .375 on-base percentage. Leski appeared in 20 games as a freshman in 2022, batting .111 with 18 plate appearance, recording two hits, two runs, three RBI, while being hit by a pitch a team-best five times.

Leski prepped at Calvary Christian High School (2019-21), after beginning her prep career at Clearwater High School (2017-19).

Kayleigh Roper | Senior Infielder | Florida Gulf Coast | Venice, Florida

After beginning her career at Michigan State, Roper spent her sophomore and junior campaigns at Florida Gulf Coast alongside fellow newcomer, Sam Leski.

Roper made 87 appearances for the Eagles across the 2023-24 seasons, with 61 starts in FGCU’s infield.

The Venice, Florida native began her career in Fort Myers with 53 starts across 54 appearances, registering 32 hits, 14 extra-base hits, and 27 RBI with a .230 average at the plate.

During her junior season, Roper appeared in 33 contests for the ASUN Conference Softball Champions, with eight starts and four hits.

As a freshman, Roper started 41-of-49 games, with 20 hits, 15 RBI and 48 put outs for the Spartans.



Roper was a four-year starter at Venice High School, and was the team captain across each of her final three seasons. She was the 2020 Florida 6A Player of the Year and the Sun Preps Spring Sports MVP and earned First Team All-State honors both as a freshman and junior.

Katie Raper | Sophomore Utility | North Carolina State | Hixson, Tennessee

Raper comes to Clarksville after spending her freshman season at North Carolina State, where she made 17 appearances, earning three starts, primarily as the designated player.

During her prep career at Baylor School, the Hixson, Tennessee native led the Wildcats to the 2022 and 2021 Division II AA State Championship, increasing the team’s State Championship streak to a Tennessee-record eight-straight.

She led BS with 12 home runs as a junior, and was named an All-Region recipient following her final high school season.

Sammie Shelander | Junior Infielder | Abilene Christian | Sugar Land, Texas

Shelander comes to Clarksville following an impressive two seasons at Abilene Christian where she started 98-of-99 games for the Wildcats.

During her freshman season, the Sugar Land, Texas native started all 51 games she appeared in. She tallied 44 hits – best for third on the team – and dawned a .314 hitting percentage and .405 on-base percentage.

Shelander then started 47-of-48 games as sophomore, with 47 hits, a .338 batting average and a .420 on-base percentage.

Shelander prepped at Kempner High School where she was a four-year letterman, earning First Team All-District honors in 2019 and a Second Team All-District selection during her 2022-23 campaign.

Madison Connolly Hojas | Sophomore Infielder | Central Arkansas | San Jose, California

Connolly Hojas comes to Clarksville after spending her freshman season at Central Arkansas, where she appeared in 15 games, making 11 starts in the Bears’ infield.

The San Jose, California native tallied four hits and 17 put outs during the 2024 season, with a .905 fielding percentage.

Connolly Hojas prepped at Branham High school. During her senior season for the Bruins, she tallied 25 hits, 15 RBI, and batted .316 across 26 games.

Kam Moore | Freshman Outfielder | Bessemer Academy | Pleasant Grove, Alabama

One of five freshmen that will dawn the Red and White this season, Moore joins the Governors after a stellar career at Bessemer Academy under head coach Michele Hyde where she was a two-time Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) All-State selection.

Moore earned AISA Second Team All-State recognition following her junior season after posting a .444 batting average for the Rebels. She then was named an AISA First Team All-State selection following her final prep season after batting .388 and breaking Bessemer Academy’s stolen base record.

The Pleasant Grove, Alabama native was selected to play in the AISA All-Stars game during each of her final two high school seasons. And also was a member of the program’s first AISA State Championship in 2021.

More also was a member of the Lady Dukes Premier National 18U summer team, coached by Britt Finley and Carol Jenkins. There, she posted a .400 batting average.

Ashley Diaz | Freshman Utility | Palm Beach Central HS | Wellington, Florida

Diaz comes to Clarksville by way of Palm Beach Central High School where she played for head coach Matt Estes.

The Wellington, Florida native was a two-time All-County selection for the Broncos, posting a .392 batting average across 68 career prep games. She also tallied 83 hits, 70 RBI, and 50 runs throughout her high school career as a utility player.

Diaz played for Unity National Betsa/Herbert for head coach Megan Betsa.

Jade Cade Castillo | Freshman Infielder | Western HS | Miami, Florida

Another freshman addition from the Sunshine State, Castillo prepped at Western High School for head coach John Bradshaw.

Castillo batted .347 across her junior and senior seasons for the Wildcats, including a .351 average at the plate during her senior campaign, in which she tallied 26 hits and 19 RBI in 25 games.

The Miami native hit the game-winning two-run double in the 3A State Championship game against Tri-West High School in June.

Castillo also played for Unity National Betsa/Herbert for head coach Megan Betsa along with current freshman teammate, Ashley Diaz.

Maggie Daughrity | Freshman Outfielder | Forrest HS | Chapel Hill, Tennessee

Daughrity remains in the Volunteer State after prepping at Forrest High School for head coach Shelby Lightfoot.

After being tabbed a 7AA All-District Honorable Mention as a sophomore, Daughrity batted .455 with a .507 on-base percentage to earn 7AA All-Districts honors as a junior in 2023. That season, she also was named to the Main Street Preps All-State Team, a Tennessean All-State selection, and a Mid-State Second Team All-State honoree.

After increasing her batting average to .476 and her on-base percentage to .561, she earned All-District honors for the second-straight season.

During her freshman season, Forrest HS won the AA State Championship was a 7AA District Champion, and the Region title. The Rockets won the district and region championships during Daughrity’s sophomore and junior seasons in 2022 and 2023, respectively, while finishing as the AA State Championship runner-up in both seasons.

Daughrity played in the summer for Fury Platinum National for head coach Justin Groves where she was tabbed to the Alliance All-Star Game watchlist. In 2023, she also was named to the Colorado Sparkler/Firework 18U All-Tournament Team, and the Ray Seymour International 18U All-Tournament Team. Additionally, she made the Alliance National Championships Tier II Elite 8 in California.

Jadalynn Sovey | Freshman Infield | Camarillo HS | Camarillo, California

A four-year varsity starter, Sovey prepped Camarillo High School for head coach Nicole Pinedo.

A three-time All-Channel League selection, she was named a Second Team All-League selection as a freshman, before earning First Team All-League recognition during both her sophomore and junior seasons, including the Channel League Defensive Player of the Year as a junior.

A Camarillo, California native, Sovey played for the SoCal Choppers 18U team during the summer, where she was a PGF All-American Game finalist in 2023 and 2024.