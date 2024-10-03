Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce October 2025 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming events and announcements during the month of October.

The Chamber is hosting A Cup of Joe with Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts at 7:30am Tuesday, October 8th, 2024, at Miss Lucille’s Café and Coffee, 2231 Madison Street, Suite L. Join us for an informal platform for members to discuss topics affecting the business community. No registration is required, free to attend. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) invite you to explore what future leaders are learning today at a Power Breakfast on Thursday, October 10th at 7:45am. Step inside Northwest High School and see first-hand how students are preparing for college and career. The cost is $35,00 for members. Open to 60 people maximum. To RSVP and register to attend by October 4th, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, October 17th from 4:30pm until 6:30pm at Furniture Connection, 115 Merchants Boulevard. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun! For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Save the date for the annual Veterans Day Breakfast on Saturday, November 9th, at the Austin Peay State University Morgan University Center, 601 College Street, to celebrate and honor the men and women in uniform. For more information contact Phil Harpel at phil@clarksville.tn.us or 931.245.4340.

The Chamber and Leadership Clarksville hosted Political forums to educate members and the local community on the platforms of candidates running in the State General and City of Clarksville Elections. The Political forums are available for viewing to CDE Subscribers on Channel 6 for both cable and streaming and at www.clarksvillechamber.com/politicalforums/. Reminder: Early voting is October 16th – October 31st, 2024. Tuesday, November 5th, is election day.