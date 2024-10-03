Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 3rd – 7th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This weekend is shaping up to be a beautiful one in Clarksville-Montgomery County, with sunny skies and mild temperatures throughout.

Expect patchy fog in the early mornings, but it will give way to clear, sunny days with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s. Nights will be mostly clear, with cool lows dipping into the high 50s, perfect for outdoor evening activities.

A slight breeze will pick up here and there, but overall, it will be a calm and pleasant weekend for outdoor plans.

Thursday will start with some patchy fog before 9:00am, but once that clears, it will be a bright and sunny day with temperatures rising to a comfortable 81°F. Winds will remain light, coming from the southeast at around 5 mph, making for a calm and pleasant day.

As Thursday night approaches, expect mostly clear skies and patchy fog developing after 11 p.m. Temperatures will drop to a cool 59°F, with calm winds making for a peaceful night, perfect for those who enjoy cooler sleeping conditions.

Patchy fog may linger early on Friday morning before 8:00am, but the day will quickly turn sunny with temperatures climbing to a warm 85°F. Winds will shift to the north-northwest at about 5 mph, maintaining a comfortable, clear day for any outdoor activities.

Clear skies will dominate Friday night with a low temperature of 58°F. A light northeast breeze will gradually become calm, setting the stage for another cool and serene night under the stars.

Saturday brings another sunny day with highs near 84°F. Winds will be light, shifting to the east at around 5 mph, keeping conditions comfortable throughout the day. It’s the perfect weather for outdoor gatherings, hikes, or just relaxing outside.

Expect some patchy fog late Saturday night between midnight and 3:00am, but otherwise, skies will remain clear. Temperatures will hover around 58°F, with calm winds ensuring a peaceful, quiet evening.

Sunday continues the sunny streak, with highs reaching 85°F. Winds will pick up slightly from the southwest at around 5 mph in the morning, but the day will remain calm and warm, ideal for any last-minute weekend plans.

As the weekend winds down, expect mostly clear skies Sunday night with a low dipping to 52°F. Winds will shift to the north after midnight, providing a cooler, refreshing night to wrap up the weekend.

Looking ahead to Monday, sunny skies return, but temperatures will cool down slightly with a high near 74°F.

Monday night will be notably cooler, with clear skies and a low of around 46°F, signaling the onset of crisp fall mornings to start the new week.

This weekend offers ideal weather for a range of activities, with clear skies and mild temperatures dominating. Whether you’re enjoying the sunshine or taking in the cool evening air, the forecast suggests a picture-perfect stretch for outdoor plans.