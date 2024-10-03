80 F
Fort Campbell’s BACH Hosts Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Event on October 9th

“Footprints on our Hearts” is an annual event held on the lawn outside the hospital’s “A” entrance for families who have lost a baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, intrauterine fetal demise, stillborn or infant death. This special day is focused on remembrance and healing. (David E. Gillespie, BACH)
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) will host “Footprints on our Hearts” on Wednesday, October 9th, 2024, at 11:30am on the lawn outside the hospital’s “A” Bldg. entrance.

This annual remembrance ceremony, organized by the hospital’s perinatal bereavement nurses and chaplain, is dedicated to military families who have lost a baby due to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, intrauterine fetal demise, stillbirth, or infant death.

“The loss of a child is a heartbreaking event for any parent. This ceremony creates a space to remember these children and to honor their loss, while also providing the wider Fort Campbell community an opportunity to express support and love,” said Chaplain (Maj.) David Ruderman, BACH Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care chief.

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Perinatal Bereavement Nurses and Chaplain host remembrance ceremony, Footprints on our Hearts, Monday, October 17th at 1:00pm, on the lawn in front of the hospital's A Building. The annual event is for patients and family members who have experienced a loss during a pregnancy or the loss of a baby or child. (BACH)
Held in conjunction with National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, this event focuses on remembrance, healing, and connection for those who have shared this painful experience. Miscarriages, which occur before 20 weeks of pregnancy, happen in 10 to 15 percent of pregnancies nationwide. Stillbirth, a loss occurring after 20 weeks, affects about 1 in 160 births.

Lt. Col. Laurey Tyson, Women’s Health Department chief, shared, “On October 9th, the staff and providers of the BACH Women’s Health Service will stand in community with our patients, colleagues, and the entire Fort Campbell community to support those who have experienced the pain and grief of pregnancy and infant loss. We are available for consultation for any TRICARE beneficiary, active-duty service member, or Veteran by self-referral to the Women’s Health Clinic to provide perinatal bereavement support following pregnancy loss or the loss of a newborn.”

“Promoting pregnancy and infant loss awareness is important, especially in our military community, because it increases the likelihood that grieving families will receive understanding and support during a difficult time. Military families may be assigned far from their extended family and their partner may even be deployed – it’s always important to have support, but especially in times of grief,” said Ruderman.

Footprints on our Hearts features a guest speaker, remembrance activities and culminates with a remembrance walk around BACH’s wellness track for a time of reflection and unity. Other supporters, including friends, neighbors and extended family are also encouraged to attend and participate in this community remembrance. (David E. Gillespie, BACH)
“Footprints on our Hearts allows them to find hope and strength in one another through that shared experience.”

The event will feature a guest speaker, remembrance activities, and a walk around BACH’s wellness track for reflection and unity. Friends, neighbors, and extended family are encouraged to attend.

The event is open to affected families and any members of the community who wish to show their support. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the hospital atrium in the C Bldg. Participants must have post access or request access through the Visitor Center at Gate 7.

For updates, visit BACH’s Facebook page.

Additionally, BACH offers a monthly bereavement support group on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the hospital chapel. Families can connect and share their grief with others.

