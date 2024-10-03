Governors Square Phoenix Theatres to Open Summer 2025, Promising a Cutting-Edge Movie Experience

Clarksville, TN – Exciting news for Clarksville residents as the much-anticipated Governors Square Phoenix Theatres is set to open its doors in May 2025, bringing a new level of cinematic experience to the region.

The Cafaro Company and Phoenix Theatres announced the state-of-the-art venue on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024. It will feature 10 theatres equipped with premium Dolby Digital sound and Christie® 4K Digital Projection. Five of them will be specially formatted auditoriums featuring Dolby ATMOS for an immersive, unparalleled audio experience.

“We at the EDC, recognize available entertainment and retail options play a critical role in enhancing the quality of life within a community. Governors Square Mall has been a staple in the community since 1986 and is home to over 1 million square feet of retail space. Cafaro Company and CBL properties recently announced major upgrades to the facade and interior of the mall complex that will enhance the shopping experience for everyone,” said Janet Wilson, Business Development Director with the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council.

“Vibrant amenities like this small renovation and the introduction of new and exciting anchor tenants like Phoenix Theatres, provide the residents and visitors of our community with quality leisure opportunities and serve as a strong uh driver for local economic growth. Thank you to Cafaro and CBL properties for investing in Clarksville-Montgomery County, which is in the heart of our commercial corridor,” Wilson stated.

“I’m so thrilled to be here in Clarksville this morning. This past spring, I was standing right here the same spot. Telling you about our plans to embark on a multimillion-dollar renovation of the mall,” And over the past nine months, crews have been working diligently inside and out installing new lighting, flooring, and other upgrades. Besides the small renovations, work is also nearing completion just down the corridor for Dave and Buster’s which will be open in time for the holidays,” Cafaro Company Co-President Anthony Cafaro stated.

“When you walk into the theater next year, it will be totally transformed from top to bottom. Clarksville and Montgomery County is a thriving community that deserves nothing but the best in the best movie theatres, which is Phoenix Theatres,” exclaimed Cafaro.

“The decision to bring Phoenix Theatres to Governors Square Mall was made after the company’s leadership visited the area last December. Impressed by the vibrancy of the shopping center and its strong tenant lineup, including Dillard’s, JC Penney’s, Burlington, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and the upcoming Dave and Buster’s, Phoenix Theatres felt that Clarksville was the perfect fit for its newest location,” stated Cory Jacobson, Owner Phoenix Theatres.

“We could instantly feel the energy of this community. We explored other locations but ultimately knew this was where they wanted to be. The welcoming nature of Clarksville, combined with the dynamic growth of the area, made the decision easy for us,” Jacobson said.

“I want to pause here just for a moment if I may. Back when our community and the world were making it through and persevering through the COVID pandemic, the Cafaro company was a great community partner. We needed a site for a drive-through testing location, and they stepped up in a big way. So on behalf of the city, the county, and our community, Anthony, thank you and Cafaro Company for making the facilities available so we could keep our citizens safe,” stated Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“We look forward to a long partnership, a long relationship with you in your community, in our community, and we know it will be a great benefit to the families of our city. And we are just so thankful to have another quality company in our city that will be doing business. And we look forward to many more exciting activities and announcements coming over the next few months and years with the Cafaro company, the city of Clarksville, Montgomery County, and now the Phoenix Theater Company,” Pitts said.

Jordan G. Hohman, Vice President of Project Development for Phoenix Theatres said, “I just want to express to each and every one of you, thank you for joining us today for this special occasion. We’re thrilled to bring Phoenix Theatres to Governors Square Mall in the Greater Clarksville area.”

An Immersive Movie Experience Like Never Before

At the heart of the Governors Square Phoenix Theatres is the groundbreaking Dolby ATMOS audio technology, which promises to revolutionize the way moviegoers experience films. Unlike traditional stereo or even surround sound systems, Dolby ATMOS frees sound from channels and allows audio to move all around the theater—even above you—creating a fully immersive, 360-degree auditory experience.

With Dolby ATMOS, sound comes alive in ways that are hard to describe. It’s like you’re not just watching the movie, but living in it. This breakthrough technology enhances every scene, whether it’s the subtle rustling of leaves or the roaring intensity of an action sequence.

The five specially equipped Dolby ATMOS theatres will be used to showcase the biggest and most popular films each week, giving audiences the chance to dive deep into their favorite blockbusters like never before.

VIP Comfort with Heated Recliners

Phoenix Theatres is also raising the bar on comfort, replacing every seat in the building with plush, heated recliners. These luxurious seats feature armrests that can flip up for a more family-friendly viewing experience. “We like to say, ‘Kick back, relax, and recline.’ Once you experience our heated recliners, you’ll never want to watch a movie any other way,” a spokesperson said.

This commitment to guest comfort is what Phoenix Theatres believes will set them apart, offering an unparalleled VIP experience to every guest who steps through their doors.

What to Expect at Governors Square Phoenix Theatres

Every seat in every auditorium will be a large love-seat style (with adjustable middle armrest), fully reclining, heated chair with 75 inches of leg room

Specially formatted auditoriums featuring Dolby ATMOS for a premium, immersive, audio experience and 4K Christie® Digital Projection

All 10 auditoriums will be equipped with premium Dolby Digital sound and Christie Digital Projection.

Phoenix mobile app and online tickets that allow customers to reserve their seats easily

Self-serve Pepsi and butter stations for added service speed and convenience

Combined ticketing and concession purchases in one line

Family-friendly prices

Job Opportunities and Community Impact

In addition to enhancing the entertainment offerings in Clarksville, Governors Square Phoenix Theatres will also create significant job opportunities, with an estimated 50 to 60 new positions opening at the theater.

As construction progresses, excitement continues to build for what promises to be the premier destination for movie lovers in the Clarksville area. Whether you’re coming for the state-of-the-art sound and projection, the ultra-comfortable seating, or the wide selection of films, Phoenix Theatres aims to deliver a cinematic experience like no other.

“Governors Square Phoenix Theatres is taking a space that’s existed here and really making it feel new. They’re going to develop the space to a degree that it hasn’t been since the initial opening. They’re going to bring a much better family atmosphere,” stated Governor Square Mall Marketing Director Thomas Locke.



“It’s going to be nicer on the pocketbook and have a more open feel, and it’s really going to drive traffic back into the movie theater that we’ve lost over the years. Having a great operator like Phoenix Theatres is really going to change the game when it comes to having a movie theater in a mall. We are just really excited to have them,” Locke said.

