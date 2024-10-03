Marsha Blackburn, Thom Tillis, Colleagues Make Bipartisan Push for Quick Passage of Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief Legislation

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and 10 of their Senate colleagues in sending a bipartisan letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Appropriations Chair Patty Murray (D-Wash.), and Senate Appropriations Vice Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) on the urgent need to pass a disaster relief package to support the millions of Americans affected by Hurricane Helene:

“The devastation from Hurricane Helene across the southeastern United States is simply inconceivable. Because of a lack of cell service, we anticipate even greater tragedy to unfold in the days and weeks ahead as communications and power are restored and we can understand the full scope of this disaster,” the Senators wrote.

“Even preliminary damage assessments indicate that, at a minimum, the total damage and economic loss will be in the tens of billions of dollars. This amount will likely soar as recovery efforts continue and the full picture of this ruinous disaster becomes clear,” the Senators continued.

“Although the true level of devastation is still unfolding, it is clear that Congress must act to meet the unmet needs in our states and address the scope and scale of destruction experienced by our constituents. This may even require Congress to come back in October to ensure we have enough time to enact legislation before the end of this calendar year. Tens of millions of Americans were impacted by Hurricane Helene, and we look forward to working with you to provide relief to those impacted by this horrific storm,” the Senators concluded.

Co-Sponsors

Senators Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) also signed the letter.

Click here for full text of the letter.