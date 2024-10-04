63.5 F
APSU Volleyball Falls Short in Home Debut Against Lipscomb, 3-1

Austin Peay State University Volleyball Rallies to Take Third Set but Fall to Lipscomb in Four. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision to Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Lipscomb, Friday, in the Winfield Dunn Center. 

Lipscomb jumped out to a 20-10, forcing a Governors’ timeout. The Bisons continued their early momentum throughout the first set, taking the set, 25-14. 

The second set began with back-and-forth action from the two teams, with a kill by Sarah Carnathan off a Maggie Duyos assist tying the set for the final time at five. The Bisons went on a 6-1 run to go up 12-6 on the Governors, forcing a timeout. The APSU Govs cut their deficit to four at 13-9 by a Bisons attack error; however, the Bisons took the final five points of the match to take the second set, 25-13. 

The Governors held the Bisons to a .048 hitting percentage in the third set as the two teams exchanged points and eventually tied the frame at 10. A kill by Dani Kopacz allowed the APSU Govs to begin pulling away from LU. Kills by Abby Thigpen and Anna Rita followed by a Bisons attack error gave the Govs a 15-11 lead.

Austin Peay State University continued to battle, taking their largest lead of the match at 23-16. The Bisons trimmed their deficit to three at 24-21, but were unable to fight off the Governors set point as a kill by Payton Deidesheimer from a Kayleigh Ryan assist gave the Govs the 25-21.

Lipscomb opened up the fourth set with a 7-0 run, which was ended by a kill by Thigpen. Lipscomb went up 22-10, forcing a Governor timeout. Ultimately, the set went to the Bisons, 25-11. 

Next For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team faces West Georgia in a Saturday 2:00pm match at the Winfield Dunn Center. 

