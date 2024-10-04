Austin Peay State University hosts German Military Researchers for International Collaboration

Written By Victoria Godinez

APSU Director of Communication, College of Behavioral and Health Sciences

Dr. Heiko Biehl and Dr. Timo Graf, both senior researchers in the Department of Military Sociology at the Bundeswehr Centre, visited Austin Peay State University from September 4th-10th as part of a joint international research project on “Military Cultures of Liberal Democracies” between INSMS and the German institution.

“This collaboration not only strengthens our international academic network but also provides our community with valuable insights into European perspectives on global security issues,” said Dr. Rich Mifsud, INSMS’s director. “It’s a testament to APSU’s commitment to fostering a global understanding among our students and faculty.”

During their visit, the two engaged in various academic activities. Biehl delivered a lunchtime presentation introducing the Bundeswehr Centre and shared findings from a recent project on strategic cultures, focusing on different countries’ attitudes towards the use of military force in international crises.

Graf addressed an audience of about 50 attendees, including students, staff, faculty, and community members, as part of the INSMS Speaker Series. His presentation covered Russia’s war against Ukraine, Germany’s shift in defense policy, German public opinion on defense, and changes in alliance solidarity. Graf emphasized the conflict’s impact on Ukraine, its implications for Germany and Europe, and the crucial role of U.S. leadership in NATO for global security.

Both researchers also participated in an interview with WAPX-FM Clarksville, discussing perceptions of the German military, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and international political partnerships.

This international collaboration underscores APSU’s dedication to promoting scholarly dialogue and community engagement on critical global issues, further establishing the university as a hub for international academic exchange in the field of security studies.