Austin Peay State University hosts German Military Researchers for International Collaboration

APSU Director of Communication, College of Behavioral and Health Sciences
Graf addressed an audience of about 50 attendees, including students, staff, faculty, and community members, as part of the INSMS Speaker Series. His presentation covered Russia’s war against Ukraine, Germany’s shift in defense policy, German public opinion on defense, and changes in alliance solidarity. Graf emphasized the conflict’s impact on Ukraine, its implications for Germany and Europe, and the crucial role of U.S. leadership in NATO for global security.
Both researchers also participated in an interview with WAPX-FM Clarksville, discussing perceptions of the German military, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and international political partnerships.
This international collaboration underscores APSU’s dedication to promoting scholarly dialogue and community engagement on critical global issues, further establishing the university as a hub for international academic exchange in the field of security studies.