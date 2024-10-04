Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Claims 22 Wins, Set for Tennessee Tech Showdown

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team earned 22 in a pair of dual-styled matches on its first day of the Brian Coons Fall Tournament, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors opened its annual fall tournament with 12 wins in as many matches against the Mighty Oaks, claiming four doubles and seven singles victories.

The APSU Govs did not allow more than three points across any of its double matches, with Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub winning 6-1, Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis winning 6-3, and Lucas Ranciaro and Hogan Stoker earning a 6-2 victory. Javier Tortajada and Glen Arnet wrapped up the Govs’ perfect stretch of doubles with a 6-2 win against a Cumberland tandem.

Austin Peay State University surrendered just one set against OCU, with Minami, Becchis, Bolton, Tortajada, Arnet, Ranciaro and Nagatake all winning in straight sets. After dropping his first set, 6-0, Aeneas Schaub led his opponent 4-2 in the second frame before his opponent retired.

The Govs won 10 matches in its second match against Cumberland, with six singles and a trio of doubles matches.

Minami and Becchis, Botlon and Schaub, and Stoker and Tortajada paired for 7-5 wins, while Arnet and Raciaro earned a convincing, 6-1 win.

Four of the Govs’ singles victories came in straight sets, with Becchis, Bolton, Ranciaro, and Nagatake all earning their convinving, straight-set wins.

After splitting his first two sets, 7-6, 3-6, Schaub earned an 11-9 victory in an extended, 10-set tiebreaker. Arnet answered a 7-5 first-set loss to win his second and third sets, 6-2, 10-5, respectively.

Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to action tomorrow morning when it takes on Tennessee Tech in a dual-styled match at 9:30am at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay vs. Cumberland

Doubles

Sota Minami / Giovanni Becchis def. Julian Parada / Vitor Ferreir, 7-5

Tom Bolton / Aeneas Schaub def. Daniel Wessels / Gabriel Godoy, 7-5

Glen Arnet / Lucas Ranciaro def. Schormer / Paul-Daniel Meyer, 6-1

Hogan Stoker / Javier Tortajada def. Vaibhav Bisht / Fernando Flores, 7-5

Singles

Vitor Ferreira def. Sota Minami, 6-2, 6-2

Giovanni Becchis def. Daniel Wessels, 6-2, 6-4

Aeneas Schaub def. Gabriel Godoy, 7-6, 3-6, 11-9

Tom Bolton def. Julian Parada, 6-4, 6-2

Paul-Daniel Meyer def. Javier Tortajada, 6-4, 6-4

Glen Arnet def. Hassan Ammar, 5-7, 6-2, 10-5

Lucas Ranciaro def. Schormer, 6-2, 6-1

Riichi Nagatake def. Raphael Lee, 8-6

Austin Peay vs. Oakland City

Doubles

Sota Minami / Aeneas Schaub def. Jose Andres Perez Perez / Nelson Ramos, 6-1

Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis def. Thomas Ojeda / Louki Nivarlet, 6-3

Lucas Ranciaro / Hogan Stoker def. George Tsioumas / Matias Rocha, 6-2

Javier Tortajada / Glen Arnet def. Paul-Daniel Meyer / Raphael Lee (CU), 6-2

Singles

Sota Minami def. Jose Andres Perez Perez, 6-1, 6-4

Giovanni Becchis def. Nelson Ramos, 6-2, 6-0

Aeneas Schaub def. Thomas Ojeda, 0-6, 4-2 (ret.)

Tom Bolton def. Louki Nivarlet, 6-1, 6-3

Javier Tortajada def. Marias Rocha, 6-0, 6-1

Glen Arnet def. George Tsioumas, 6-1, 6-4

Lucas Ranciaro def. Fernando Flores (CU), 8-2

Riichi Nagatake def. Raphael Lee (CU), 8-5