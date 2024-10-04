Hopkinsville Community College Foundation’s 34th Annual Mike Foster Golf Scramble raises funds to benefit Students

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College Foundation hosted its 34th Annual Mike Foster Golf Scramble at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club on Friday, October 4th. Funds raised from the event benefit the students of Hopkinsville Community College with resources like textbook scholarships, Pathfinder Food Pantry, Goode Emergency Fund, and the Laptop Loaner Program. – Hopkinsville Community College Foundation hosted its 34th Annual Mike Foster Golf Scramble at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club on Friday, October 4th. Funds raised from the event benefit the students of Hopkinsville Community College with resources like textbook scholarships, Pathfinder Food Pantry, Goode Emergency Fund, and the Laptop Loaner Program.

The fundraiser was renamed 14 years ago for Mike Foster, a long-time supporter of the college and alumnus of the first graduating class of HCC. Mr. Foster plays in the scramble each year and co-chaired this year’s event along with Austin Calvert, Todd Morris and Greg “Jumbo” Pryor.

HCC President Dr. Alissa Young welcomed players, thanked them for their support, and reflected on the legacy of the event.

“This year is HCC’s 60th Anniversary. It’s noteworthy to acknowledge the staying power of this event and the fact that it’s been happening 34 of those 60 years,” stated Young.

“We are fortunate to live in such a giving community. I’m thankful our generous supports and devoted Foundation board members,” she continued.

Mike Foster also welcomed teams and thanked players and sponsors for their continued support of the college and the golf scramble.

The scramble has sold out for the last seven years, filling 30 team slots again this year. The generosity of the community is evident with over 80 sponsors supporting the event. “The individuals and businesses who give to ensure the scrambles success and make it possible for the HCC Foundation to meet students’ needs. This year alone, the Foundation awarded 40 students with a $1,000 textbook scholarship because of these fundraising efforts,” explained HCC Foundation Executive Director Rena Young.

Winning first place and $600.00 was Planters Bank. Team members were Scott Hancock, Josh Ryan, Tyler Gilland and Clayton Smithson. Second place and $500.00 went to Wilsons and Friends. Sixth place and $300 in prize money was captured by Henderson Realty, and the $100 prize for half the field went to Judge Jim Adams and Friends. Men’s Longest Putt winner was from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, and Women’s Longest Putt winner Heather Powell both received Casey Jones gift bags. Women’s Closest to the Pin winner Kate Blair and Men’s Closest to the Pin winner Craig Coran received a Kentucky basket with HCC swag. Women’s Longest Drive winner Megan Tucker and Men’s Longest Drive winner Mike Hester received bluetooth speakers and HCC swag bags.

The Mike Foster Golf Scramble is held each year on the first Friday of October. In 2025 the event will on October 3rd.

Sponsors include, Adult Beverage Sponsor United Southern Bank; Breakfast Sponsors J. Schrecker Jewelry & McDonald’s McEnaney Enterprise, LLC; Cooler Sponsors Comefri, Pennyrile Electric, Pepsi Beverages Company, and Westgate Construction; Snack Sponsors All Nations House of Prayer and Golf Cart Doctor; Gift Sponsor 4imprint.com; Hole Sponsors ABC Finance, Adam Smith, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Baird Private Wealth Management, Bar-B-Que Shack, Bastin Optometric Clinic, Bestway Ag, Bolinger Auction, Cadiz Economic Development Commission, Christian County Public Schools, City of Hopkinsville, Darrell Gustafson, Delta Sigma Theta, Donnie Holland, Dr. Alissa & Mr. Mark Young, Dulin Design Group, English, Lacy, Priest, & Owsley (ELPO), Flynn Enterprises LLC, Foster, Soyars Law firm, Gamble Funeral Home, Givens Group, Golf Cart Doctor Melvin Cook, H & R Agri Power, Haggard Law Firm, Hancock’s Neighborhood Market, HEC Crop Insurance, Helen and Mike Cayce, Hopkinsville Electric System, Hopkinsville Elevator, Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority, Jennie Stuart Medical Center, Jennie Stuart Orthopedics, Jerry Gilliam-Judge Executive, Jo & Eston Glover, Judge Jim Adams, Lasaters Coffee & Tea, Legacy Construction, Leigh Durden, Lester Family Farms, Let’s Go Play Academy Cadiz, Let’s Go Play Academy Hopkinsville, Linda Pearson, MSSCN, Ophthalmology Associates, Pennyrile Rural Electric, Planters Bank, Rena & Eddie Young, Rogers Group, Save More Drugs, Shelley & Steve Tribble, Shelley Enterprises. South Western Kentucky EDC, The Crusty Pig, Tom Bell – State Farm, Travis Martin, Trigg County Hospital, UPS Store, Walker Automotive, Walmart Wayne Sowell – Wayne’s Mowing, WB Express, West Side Body Shop, Westate Construction, WHOP, and Workman’s Auto and Glass.

Golf teams include, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment sponsored by Bullard Farms, ABC Finance, AquaTech Plumbing, Bolinger Realty & Auction Team 1 & 2, Brazeway Inc., Bullard Farms, Cedar Creek Precision, City of Hopkinsville, EZ-ACESS, Golf Doctor Melvin Cook, HCC Faculty Team with Pat Riley, Henderson Realty Investors, Higgins Insurance, Hopkinsville Fire Department, Judge Jim Adams, Mid Continent Spring, Mike Foster – Foster, Soyars & Associates, MSSC, Novelis, Pennyrile Allied Community Services, Pennyrile Rural Electric, Planters Bank, Plymouth Tube, PZM, Rotary Club of Hopkinsville, Skyline Animal Clinic, TGASK, Trigg County Hospital, and Ted Wilson & Friends



Those interested in donating to benefit the students of Hopkinsville Community College can make an online gift to the college’s 60 for 60 Giving Campaign at https://rebrand.ly/HCC60for60 or contact HCC’s Advancement office at 270.707.3732.

About the Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, Inc.

The Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, Inc. serves as the officially recognized, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) fundraising arm of Hopkinsville Community College. Under the guidance of an independent Board of Directors, the primary purposes of the HCC Foundation, Inc. include:

Advance the vision, mission, goals, and objectives of HCC.

Catalyst for the private-sector resource development programs and activities of HCC.

Raise private funds for college-wide initiatives and needs.

Provide guidance for the management and investment of private funds.

Friend-raiser and advocate for HCC.

Counselor and advisor to the HCC president.

The HCC Foundation was chartered on May 17th, 1967 as the Pennyrile Education Foundation, Inc. as a separate and independent 501(c)(3) fundraising organization to support HCC. Reorganized in the early 1990s, the Foundation changed its name to Community College Foundation of Hopkinsville, Inc. on March 11th, 1994 to more clearly reflect its mission.