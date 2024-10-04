Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Meets with Survivors, First Responders and Volunteers in Greene County, Cocke County

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee traveled to Greene County and Cocke County to survey storm damage on the ground and meet with survivors, first responders, and volunteers following severe weather and flooding from Hurricane Helene.

This marks the Governor’s third trip to the region; he participated in aerial surveys and surveyed damage on the ground in Carter County and Unicoi County earlier in the week. Governor Lee also provided updates on the State’s multi-agency response .

“As Tennessee begins the rebuilding process, the Volunteer Spirit is alive and well,” said Governor Lee. “I’ve directed all state departments to focus on a survivor-centric response, and our work continues to reach all Tennesseans who have been impacted by this tragic storm with supplies and support that are necessary to move forward. Maria and I are keeping impacted communities in our prayers, and it is inspiring to see so many people stepping up to serve their neighbors.”

The Governor visited emergency operations centers in Greene and Cocke counties, speaking with first responders and identifying potential needs. He visited two food and water distribution sites.

Guidance and Resources for Tennesseans