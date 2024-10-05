APSU Men’s Tennis Closes Strong with Nine Wins Against Tennessee Tech, Cumberland

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team earned four singles and five doubles wins on the final day of the Brian Coons Fall Tournament, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts

In singles matches against Tennessee Tech, Tom Bolton defeated Elia Lauper, 6-2, 6-2 on court three. Javier Tortajada took a 6-1, 6-1 win over Richard Yepez on court four. Glen Arnet earned a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Elyad Oshnavie on court five.

In doubles matches against the Golden Eagles, Bolton and Schaub defeated Lauper and Murilo Burckhardt 6-3. Tortajada and Arnet took a 7-5 win over Oshnavie and Yepez. Lucas Ranciaro and Hogan Stokes won 7-5 over Adam Ward and Lukas Krause on court four.

The Governors also played Cumberland in doubles matches, with Sota Minami and Giovanni Becchis defeating Gabriel Godyy and Daniel Wessels, 6-4. Tortajada and Schwab picked up a 6-3 win over Julian Parada and Victor Ferrira.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team travels to West Lafayette, Indiana, for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regional Tournament, October 10th-14th.

Results

Doubles against Tennessee Tech

Oliver Dao and Davids Spaks def. Sota Minami and Giovanni Becchis, 6-2

Tom Bolton and Aeneas Schuab def. Elia Lauper and Murilo Burckhardt, 6-3

Javier Tortajada and Glen Arnet def. Elyad Oshnavie and Ricard Yepez, 7-5

Lucas Ranicaro and Hogan Stokes def. Adam Ward and Lukas Krause, 7-5

Singles against Tennessee Tech

Oliver Dao def. Sota Minami, 6-4, 6-3

Murilo Burckhardt def. Aeneas Schuab, 6-2, 6-0

Tom Bolton def. Elia Lauper, 6-3, 6-3

Javier Tortajada def. Ricard Yepez, 6-2, 6-2

Glen Arnet def. Elyad Oshnavie, 6-1, 6-1

Lucas Ranciaro Lukas Krause, 6-3, 6-4

Adam Ward def. Riichi Nagatake, 6-4, 6-4

Doubles against Cumberland

Sota Minami and Giovanni Becchis def. Gabriel Godyy and Daniel Wessels, 6-4

Javier Tortajada and Aeneas Schuab def. Julian Parada and Victor Ferrira, 6-3

Schomer and Hassan Ammer def. Tom Bolton and Riichi Nagatake, 6-4