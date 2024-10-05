APSU Soccer Looks to Stay Hot in Sunday Match Against Jacksonville

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team concludes a two-match road trip to the Sunshine State with a Sunday 12:00pm CT Atlantic Sun Conference match against Jacksonville at Southern Oak Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Austin Peay (4-4-4, 2-1-2 ASUN) enters Sunday’s contest unbeaten across its last three matches and is coming off a 1-1 draw at North Florida, Thursday. Kylie Wells scored the Govs’ lone goal in the outing off a 59th-minute Olimpico goal which came in at No. 6 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 that night.

With just six matches remaining in the regular season, the Governors are tied for fifth in the ASUN Conference standings with eight points and have a three-point lead over No. 8 Queens. The APSU Govs currently are 1-1-2 against teams currently slotted to be participating in the 2024 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship with a win against No. 7 Bellarmine, draws against No. 6 North Florida and No. 1 Central Arkansas, and their lone loss being to No. 4 Eastern Kentucky.

The Governors rank sixth in the conference with 14 goals this season, while their 15 goals allowed are the second-best mark in the ASUN this season.

Alec Baumgardt leads the team and is tied for seventh in the ASUN with four goals thus far and looks to net her fifth score and first since the ASUN opener against Bellarmine, September 19th.

In addition to Baumgardt, eight other Govs have found the back of the net this season, with Ellie Dreas and Aniyah Mack each tallying a pair of scores.

Last time out, Katie Bahn took over the APSU Govs’ goalkeeping duties, making a pair of saves in Thursday’s draw against North Florida.

Jacksonville (2-7-2, 1-3-1 ASUN) is winless in its last four matches, and is coming off multi-goal losses at West Georgia, September 29th, and against Lipscomb, Thursday.

The Dolphins are 11th in the league with nine goals this season and have the fourth-fewest goals allowed with 19.

Logan Gonzales leads JU with thee goals and seven points this season. Defensively, Pia Bozic has been the primary keeper for the Dolphins, tallying 25 saves, 12 goals allowed and garnering a .676 save percentage.

Next Up APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team returns home for a pair of matches against teams from Florida, beginning with an October 10th 6:00pm match against Stetson for “Breast Cancer Awareness Night” followed by an October 13th 1:00pm contest against Florida Gulf Coast for Senior Night.