APSU Volleyball Edged by West Georgia in Five-Set Battle

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team fell 3-2 in a five-set decision to West Georgia, Saturday, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

The Governors began the first set with a 10-2 run, including three services from Kallian Cook. Austin Peay State University’s momentum continued throughout the set, as a service ace from Maggie Duyos gave them an 11-point lead at 20-9.

West Georgia cut their deficit to five points at 24-19 by a Wolves kill but could not fight the Governor set point as a kill by Sarah Carnathan gave the APSU Govs the 25-19 set win.

The second set started back-and-forth, with a kill by Carnathan and a Wolves kill tying the set at 6. UWG began to pull away from the Govs thanks to a 7-0 run, allowing them to take a six-point lead at 12-6. Kills by Anna Rita, Payton Deidesheimer, and Carnathan allowed the Govs to get back within one point of their opponent at 14-13.

The Wolves started to pull away again, as consecutive Governor attack errors gave them the set point at 24-19. A kill by Marley Staats gave the Wolves the 25-20 set win, tying the match at 1-1.

The two teams traded points to begin the third set, with a kill by Deidesheimer and UWG’s Alex Starting tying the set at 15. The Wolves went on a 9-4 run, taking the lead by four at 23-19. The Governors were unable to fight off UWG’s set point as the Wolves took the third set, 25-20 and the 2-1 match lead.

The APSU Govs took the early lead in the fourth set, going up 18-6 on their opponent. The Wolves got within nine points at 20-11 but could not catch up with the Governor’s early lead. The Wolves fought off four Austin Peay State University set points, but ultimately, the fourth set went to the Govs, 25-14, tying the match at 2-2.

West Georgia started the fifth set on a 9-4 run. The Governors got within three points of the Wolves at 13-10 from a Carnathan kill from a Kayleigh Ryan assist. However, the Wolves continued to battle and eventually took the 15-11 fifth-set win for a 3-2 victory.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team hosts Central Arkansas and North Alabama at the Winfield Dunn Center next Friday and Saturday.