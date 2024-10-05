64.5 F
Sunday, October 6, 2024
APSU’s Patton Samuels Earns ASUN Golfer of the Week After Strong Finish at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

News Staff
Austin Peay State University's Patton Samuels named ASUN Golfer of the Week. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's GolfJacksonville, FL – For the second time this season, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfer Patton Samuels has been named the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week, the league announced Thursday.

Samuels led the Governors with a fourth-place finish at Arkansas State’s Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, shooting 11-under 205 for the tournament. Samuels opened the event with an eight-under 64, which is tied with Seth Smith (2023), Dustin Korte (2013), Erik Barnes (2008), and Yoshio Yamamoto (2005) for the second-best 18-hole score in Austin Peay history.

Samuels’ opening round 64 was just three shots off Chris Baker’s Austin Peay State University record of 61, which he shot at the 2015 Grub Mart Intercollegiate at Silver Lakes on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

The Clarksville native followed his opening round 64 with a two-under 70 and one-under 71, and he shot under par in all eight rounds he played in his APSU career. In addition to being under par in every round, Samuels has carded scores in the 60s in five of his eight rounds played.

Samuels has a 68.00 scoring average this season and has a 254-7-4 record against the field in three events. He has posted a top-four individual finish in all three tournaments this season.

He also led the Austin Peay State University to a third-place finish at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, marking the team’s third-straight top-three finish. The Governors have a 36-5-1 against the field as a team this season.

Samuels and the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action when they tee off at Murray State’s The Buddy, October 14th-15th, at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, Kentucky.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

