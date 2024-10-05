Austin Peay State University Football Triumphs in Thrilling Lead-Change Battle Against West Georgia, 20-16

Carrollton, GA – In a game in which all six scores resulted in lead changes, Austin Peay State University’s football team was the final to find paydirt when Austin Smith connected with Alec Pell for the game-winning touchdown and led the Governors to a 20-16 United Athletic Conference victory against West Georgia, Saturday, at University Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter, West Georgia scored the day’s first points on a 37-yard field goal on the opening play of the second quarter, following back-to-back Wolves’ three-and-outs to open the game.

After a pair of punts by the Governors, Austin Peay State University took the lead following a UWG missed field goal, driving 80 yards on a series that began with a 49-yard run by O’Shaan Allison. Austin Smith capped the drive with a 15-yard rushing score and APSU held a four-point lead at the half.

Following a trio of empty possessions by the two sides, a West Georgia two-yard touchdown was answered by Courtland Simmons’ first-career rushing score from four yards out, giving APSU a 13-10 lead with 32 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

West Georgia’s longest play of the afternoon came on a 56-yard touchdown reception up the right sideline.

Trailing by three with 7:11 to play following the Wolves’ score, the APSU Govs methodically marched down the field, rushing nine times on the 11-play drive. A 13-yard run by Corey Richardson put the Govs on the one-yard line before Austin Smith found Alec Pell on a run-pass option for the game-winning score.

Smith finished the game 13-of-24 through the air for 116 yards and a touchdown while rushing 10 times for 36 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Jaden Barnes paced APSU’s receiving corps with three receptions for 56 yards. O’Shaan Allison led the Govs’ ground attack with 15 carries for 91 yards.

Defensively, Dion Hunter led the Govs with nine tackles, while Bo Spearman and Davion Blackwell each recorded a sack in the victory.



West Georgia quarterback Davin Wynder threw for 388 yards and a score while rushing for another touchdown.



Micah Thurman led UWG defenders with 10 tackles and was one of four Wolves to pick up a tackle for loss.

Scoring Summary

APSU 0, UWG 3 – 14 plays, 69 yards, 5:12

After back-to-back three-and-outs, West Georgia took over on its own 12-yard line after a 38-yard punt by Dominik Stadlman. The Wolves gained 14 yards on a Davin Wydner pass to Chase Belcher on the drive’s opening play. Belcher then rushed for 21 yards two plays later to put the ball at the 50. A 16-yard reception by Dylan Gary was the final noteworthy play of the drive before a personal foul stalled the UWG offense, and it settled for a 37-yard field goal for the day’s first points.

APSU 7, UWG 3 – 7 plays, 80 yards, 3:47

The APSUGovs took over on their own 20 after a missed field goal by the Wolves. O’Shaan Allison kickstarted the drive with a 49-yard run up the middle. After breaking into UWG’s territory, Allison ran up the right sideline until being pushed out of bounds by UWG’s Kyeaure Magloire. After picking up 22 yards on its next four plays, Austin Smith scampered in for his second rushing touchdown in as many weeks, coming off a 15-yard designed quarterback run to give the Govs the lead.

APSU 7, UWG 10 – 7 plays, 51 yards, 2:10

A 28-yard grab by West Georgia’s T.J. Lockley on the drive’s third play set the Wolves at the Govs’ 23-yard line. After an APSU defensive pass interference in the endzone on 2nd-and-1, the Wolves regained the lead on a two-yard rushing score.

APSU 13, UWG 10 – 6 plays, 65 yards, 3:11

The Governors advanced into UWG territory following a four-yard rush and a 15-yard face mask penalty. Romon Copeland Jr. had a 29-yard reception on the following play, advancing APSU to the Wolves’ 13-yard line before Courtland Simmons punched in the score to return the advantage to APSU.

APSU 13, UWG 16 – 6 plays, 83 yards, 1:14

West Georgia sparked the day’s fifth lead change on a 56-yard touchdown reception by Karmello English. The Wolves’ point-after try sailed wide-left, keeping the game within three points with 7:11 to play.

APSU 20, UWG 16 – 11 plays, 70 yards, 5:48

The APSU Govs ran the ball nine times on its final drive of the game, with Corey Richardson beginning the drive with 16 yards on a pair of carries. Austin Smith then ran for 23 yards on the drive’s fourth play to set the Govs up at the UWG 27-yard line. A 13-yard run by Richardson put the ball on the one-yard line before Smith found Alec Pell for the game-winning score with 1:23 remaining in the fourth.

