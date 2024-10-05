Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Faces Rival Murray State in Battle of the Border

Clarksville, TN – For the second-straight season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team squares off with rival Murray State in the Battle of the Border, Sunday, at Hopkinsville Country Club in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

The 18-hole, match-play event features seven singles matches between the Governors and Racers. Last season, the Governors dropped the two-day match-play event to the Racers, 8.0-5.0, at Hopkinsville Country Club. The individual matchups for the event will be set and announced on Saturday evening, with all seven Govs set to play in the event.

Jillian Breedlove, who ranks second on the team with a 75.00 stroke average, will take on the Racers in the Battle of the Border. Breedlove has eight counting scores in eight rounds played this season and has recorded one round at even or under par.

Kaley Campbell has a 79.00 scoring average this season and has carded four counting scores in eight rounds played. Ranking third on the team with a 76.59 stroke average, Maggie Glass has carded six counting scores in eight rounds played, with one round at even or under par.

Abby Hirtzel, who has played in the lineup for the APSU Govs in all three events this season, has a 79.00 scoring average and six counting scores in eight rounds played this season. Freshman Abby Jimenez made her collegiate debut at Murray State’s The Velvet and posted an 82.67 scoring average in three rounds as an individual.

Leading Austin Peay State University with a 73.38 scoring average, Erica Scutt has posted three-straight top-five finishes to start the season. Scutt has also carded eight counting scores in eight rounds played, with three rounds at even or under par.

Lastly, Autumn Spencer has played to an 84.33 scoring average in three rounds played as an individual this season. Spencer was the only Governor to get an outright win in their singles match against the Racers in last season’s Battle of the Border, beating Murray State’s Lauren Gilchrist, 3&1.

Tee times and pairings for the Battle of the Border will be announced on Saturday evening.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.