Sunday, October 6, 2024
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville Hosts Second Annual Big Night of Bourbon with Expanded Venue

Tony Centonze
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville holds Second Annual Big Night of Bourbon. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Sandra Brandon, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville, shared her thoughts on the recent Big Night of Bourbon. “This is our second year,” Brandon said. “Last year, we ran out of space and had to stop selling tickets, so we chose to move to a larger venue this year.”

Five different distillers brought their products to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for the tasting event, which Liberty Grill provided catering for. There was also a silent auction.

“We had great ticket sales and support from the community, our vendors, and all our sponsors,” Brandon said. “The ticket price included dinner and unlimited bourbon. Rides were provided, and many of our guests had designated drivers.

“During the event, we were able to spotlight the overall success of BBBS. We’ve actually doubled our number of matches, for which we received an award from the national office recognizing that growth. We recognized some of the “Bigs”, like O’Neal Wiggins, who has been in our program for more than three years, and Ronnie Glynn, who has been a mentor for over five years.

“BBBS Clarksville is going great. We’re growing, but we always need more mentors.”

“We encourage anyone who has a few hours a month to donate and spend time with children to join us. The best way to contact us is through Facebook at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville.”

