Clarksville Chamber’s Business After Hours Event Highlights Beachaven’s New Lawn Series, Local Partnerships

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business after Hours was held at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, one of Clarksville’s landmark businesses, and Beachaven’s Abby Scurlock took the opportunity to share the news about upcoming events at one of Tennessee’s oldest wineries.

“We’re now doing smaller music on the lawn events throughout the season,” Scurlock said. “Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday we’ll be featuring more local artists and solo artists, and there will be food trucks. We’ve also introduced something this year we call Dinner with Trucks on the Lawn. We’re really excited to be partnered with Shirley Brown, and so far those events are drawing big crowds.”

Scurlock says Beachaven has always been a member of the Chamber, and has proudly hosted three Chamber events over the last couple of years.

“We’re all about the community, and we want to involve anyone and everyone,” Scurlock said. “We welcome families, businesses, everyone. We love to collaborate with Clarksville and our business community. Working with the chamber is a great way to get people out, and say, have you been here before, have you seen what we do, have you tried our wines?”

