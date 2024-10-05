Fort Campbell DLA Expeditionary Team Mobilizes to Aid FEMA in Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

Fort Campbell, KY – After Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm on the Florida Gulf Coast on September 26th, 2024, a team from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Distribution Expeditionary (DDXX) unit quickly mobilized to provide critical logistical support.

In partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the DLA team is focused on ensuring the swift distribution of essential supplies to impacted communities across the region.

Army Lt. Col. Kimberly Ellenburg, commander of the DDXX team, explains the significance of their deployment. “We are here in support of FEMA to stand up the intermediate incident support base (ISB) here at Fort Campbell. Currently, we are deployed at Sabre Army Airfield, located on base, and we have 34 personnel on the ground,” she said.

The DDXX team arrived quickly to help after FEMA issued a mission assignment. “We got the call on Saturday morning, and by Sunday, we were on the ground,” said Ellenburg. Two personnel were already at Fort Campbell working with the garrison and installation contacts to stand up the ISB as soon as possible.

“This ISB is the key to receiving and distributing the relief supplies ordered by FEMA,” Ellenburg said, noting that their primary role is to receive, process, and stage trucks full of essential supplies like food, water, and generators. “Whenever anyone in the region needs these commodities, they will put in an order, and we will get them transported out to the affected areas,” she said.

Ellenburg also emphasized the team’s commitment to aiding those suffering from Hurricane Helene. “We are here to support those in the affected areas from Hurricane Helene and provide assistance to their families,” she added. “Our mission is not just logistics; it’s about helping people.”

DLA’s involvement with FEMA in disaster relief efforts is not new. The agency often steps in to provide critical logistical support during emergencies. The current operation at Fort Campbell highlights their well-established system of rapid deployment and supply chain management. The collaboration between DLA and FEMA is integral to ensuring that emergency supplies reach those who need them most, especially when local resources are overwhelmed.

Jason Middleton, another member of the DLA team, is part of the DLA DDXX team, which also supports FEMA’s response efforts. “Right now, we’re acting as a staging location,” Middleton said, “In concert with FEMA, we are responsible for receiving, processing, and staging three types of commodities: water, generators, and food.” The DDXX team has already processed a significant amount of supplies, and more are expected to arrive.

“So far, we’ve processed 64 semi-trailers,” Middleton said, noting that they are expecting about 145 more trucks in the coming days. “This is something that we do regularly. Whenever FEMA calls, we are ready to execute. It’s what we’re trained for, and we know how to get it done,” he added.

The relief efforts rely on the space and logistical support provided by Fort Campbell, ensuring the operation runs smoothly. “The leadership at Fort Campbell has been incredibly helpful, providing us with a suitable area to process and stage the incoming materials,” Middleton said.

While the logistics of receiving and staging hundreds of truckloads of supplies can be challenging, the DLA team is well-prepared and has overcome any obstacles with their efficient processes. “There have been no real challenges that we couldn’t handle,” Middleton said. “This is what we do.”

The team’s work at Fort Campbell is a critical part of the larger disaster response infrastructure. By ensuring that essential supplies are processed quickly and efficiently, the DLA and FEMA are helping to mitigate the immediate impacts of the hurricane and providing hope to the communities affected.

As the operation continues, Ellenburg and her team remain focused on their mission. “We’re here to do our part,” she said, “and we will stay as long as we’re needed to make sure the people impacted by Hurricane Helene get the support they deserve.”

The partnership between DLA and FEMA underscores the critical role of coordination in disaster response. The efforts at Fort Campbell reflect the importance of collaboration and efficiency in delivering aid during a crisis.

With the support of the DDXX team and other dedicated personnel, essential relief supplies are being distributed to those impacted by Hurricane Helene.