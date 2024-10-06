Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf defeats Murray State 4-3, Claim First-Ever Battle of the Border Victory

Hopkinsville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team won the Battle of the Border for the first time, beating rival Murray State, 4-3, in match play, Sunday, at Hopkinsville Country Club.

Austin Peay State University and Murray State were tied after the first two matches went final, with Jillian Breedlove beating Eliza Mae Kho, 5&4, and Murray State’s Ella Scherer knocking off Abby Hirtzel, 5&4. Then the Racers took a 2-1 lead when Ellie West beat Abby Jimenez, 2&1.

The Governors and Racers split the next two matches, with Kaley Campbell beating Patti Patterson, 2Up, and Murray State’s Kaitlyn Zieba dropping Maggie Glass, 3-2. With Murray State leading the match, 3-2, Austin Peay State University picked up the next point when Erica Scutt beat Eli Tynan, 2&1, on the 17th hole.

In the final pairing left on the course, Autumn Spencer picked up a 1Up victory over Tina Von Arx to score the match-clinching point for Austin Peay. Spencer improved to 2-0 in her career at the Battle of the Border.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back in action when it tees off at Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic, October 14th-15th, at Sage Meadows County Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Austin Peay 4, Murray State 3

Kaley Campbell def. Patti Patterson, 2Up

Erica Scutt def. Elin Tynan, 2&1

Jillian Breedlove def. Eliza Mae Kho, 5&4

Kaitlyn Zieba def. Maggie Glass, 3&2

Ella Scherer def. Abby Hirtzel, 5&4

Autumn Spencer def. Tina Von Arx, 1Up

Ellie West def. Abby Jimenez, 2&1