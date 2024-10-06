Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for October 5th – 10th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a sunny and mild week ahead, with temperatures starting warm before cooling down midweek.

The forecast calls for a gradual drop in temperatures, with highs in the upper 80s on Sunday followed by cooler days in the 70s through the rest of the week. Nights will become notably cooler, with lows dipping into the 40s.

Perfect fall weather is on the way, with mostly clear skies expected all week long.

Expect patchy fog early, before 9:00am on Sunday, followed by sunny skies and a warm high of 88°F. Winds will be light and variable, becoming westerly at 5 to 10 mph by mid-morning.

Skies will remain mostly clear Sunday night, and temperatures will cool significantly to around 50°F. A light north wind of around 5 mph will provide a crisp fall evening.

Monday will be Sunny and cooler with a high near 72°F. Winds will come from the north at 5 to 10 mph, making for a pleasant start to the week.

It will be clear and chilly Monday night, with a low around 45°F. Winds from the north-northeast at 5 mph will keep the air cool.

Another sunny day is in store Tuesday, with the high reaching 72°F again. Winds will blow from the north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph, keeping temperatures comfortable.

The skies will remain clear Tuesday night, with a calm night in store. Expect the temperature to dip to 45°F, with a light north-northeast wind becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday will be sunny with slightly warmer temperatures, reaching a high near 74°F. Winds will be calm early, becoming northeast around 5 mph by the morning.

Clear skies will continue into Wednesday night, with lows around 46°F. Light north-northeast winds will become calm in the evening, making for another cool, quiet night.

Expect sunny skies and pleasant fall weather Thursday, with temperatures rising to a comfortable 75°F.

Clear skies and crisp air will persist Thursday night, with lows around 46°F to close out the week.

As the week progresses, the weather will gradually transition into a classic autumn pattern, perfect for outdoor activities and enjoying the seasonal beauty of Clarksville-Montgomery County.