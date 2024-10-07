50.3 F
101st Airborne Division Deploys Over 500 Soldiers for Hurricane Helene Relief

Task Force Falcon from Fort Campbell Joins Hurricane Helene Response Effort
Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – More than 500 Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) have departed Fort Campbell to assist in Hurricane Helene response efforts led by the North Carolina National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The Soldiers, part of “Task Force Falcon,” are equipped with over 60 all-terrain vehicles and are trained to perform various tasks as requested by civilian authorities. These tasks include search and rescue, medical aid, route assessment and clearance, traffic control, warehouse management, supply distribution, debris removal, general transportation, and equipment maintenance.

101st Airborne Air Assault Troops Deployed for Hurricane Helene Rescue and Relief
“We are proud to support this effort and help American citizens in times of need,” said Lt. Col. Walt Gray, Task Force Falcon commander. “Our training prepares us to respond quickly in challenging situations, and this mission highlights the importance of that preparation.” Additionally, the division is sending over 15 utility and cargo helicopters and crews for personnel and logistics movement.

“The Wings of Destiny brigade is proud to have been called upon to provide support to the citizens that have been impacted by Hurricane Helene,” said Col. Tyler Partridge, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade commander. “Our aircrew members train every day to be ready for any mission and always stand ready to support our fellow Americans.”

101st Airborne Division Mobilizes to Aid in Hurricane Helene Recovery
The Department of Defense will remain engaged with FEMA and federal, state, and local partners to coordinate recovery efforts.

