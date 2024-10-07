Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council Hosts 10th Annual 2Rivers Paint-Out at Scenic Locales

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council invites all Clarksvillians to a free, public afternoon art exhibit, sale, and reception in the Customs House Museum on Sunday, October 13th.

The exhibit is the culmination of three days of plein air painters capturing picturesque scenes around the county from October 10th through 12th.

We hope you will come out and enjoy a crisp autumn day in Montgomery County to see artists painting en plein air during our 10th annual 2Rivers Plein Air Paint-Out. Then you can take pleasure in a Sunday afternoon of quiet conversation at the museum while perusing the wet exhibit of their works depicting local landscapes.

This year, 2Rivers will host a triple-crown paint-out at Dunbar Cave State Park on Thursday, October 10th; in Clarksville’s historic downtown on Friday, October 11th; and at Historic Collinsville as a part of the Create at Collinsville weekend celebration of traditional Tennessee arts on Saturday, October 12th.

Even if you are not a painter, you can share the magic, beauty, and wonder of nature in the state park, Historic Collinsville, and one of Tennessee’s oldest cities as you interact with experienced and beginning plein air painters alike as they set up their paints and easels to capture the buildings, plants and animals, landscapes, and people of Montgomery County.