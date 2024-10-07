Clarksville Police Detectives Investigate Cell Phone Theft Ring, Public Urged to Stay Vigilant

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has received several reports of individuals stealing recently delivered cell phones that were left on the victims’ doorsteps.

Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department have been actively investigating these cases and gathering intelligence regarding this issue which seems to be an ongoing situation in other jurisdictions.

The investigations showed that this was an organized group that appeared to be out of New Jersey and had information about when and where the cell phones were going to be delivered. A suspect usually showed up within minutes after the delivery and took the package.

CPD recommends making arrangements to have someone sign for the package or to pick up the package from a specific location as opposed to having the phones dropped off on a doorstep.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Neal at 931.648.0656, ext. 5538.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.