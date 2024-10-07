Govs Go Abroad: Austin Peay State University student Jackson Brown

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) senior Jackson Brown recently returned from an enlightening International Research Experience for Students (IRES) program in Rzeszów, Poland, where he conducted cutting-edge research on rare earth doped glasses.

Brown, a double major in chemistry and biology, spent seven weeks immersed in a laboratory at the University of Rzeszów. There, he collaborated with international researchers and students to study specially crafted glasses’ white light properties.

“We focused on rare earth glass and the optical properties to make sure that they were a white light,” Brown said. “Similar to how we hear about blue light from computer screens and the need for blue light glasses, we were trying to see if the chemical makeup of our glasses produced white light.”

His daily routine involved precise calculations, glass production, and meticulous polishing of samples.

“A typical day would start around 9:00am with a brief meeting to discuss our objectives,” Brown said. “I would often begin with calculations to determine the exact percentages of materials needed for our glass samples. Then, I’d spend a couple of hours making glass batches, with two samples going into the furnace at a time.”

Brown’s work also involved extensive polishing of glass samples, a skill he honed in Poland and described as similar to buffing a car. It involves using progressively finer grades of wet sandpaper on a spinning surface, and carefully removing scratches to achieve a perfectly smooth finish. This attention to detail is critical in preparing samples for optical analysis.

For Brown, this hands-on laboratory experience was a significant departure from his previous research work.

“My first few times in research were with Dr. [Cody] Covington in chemistry, and we did computational research,” he said. “I didn’t have much experience in a lab setting. We were just on the computer trying to find the state of enzymes and visualize how they move.”

The transition to hands-on materials research presented both challenges and growth opportunities.

“It was more hands-on,” Brown said. “You had to have more thought about the research design, the importance of being accurate, measurements, cleanliness. Making sure nothing was contaminated because your spatula was dirty and you brought something else in – these were all crucial considerations.”

Despite these challenges, Brown found the collaborative nature of the work incredibly rewarding. He highlighted the value of discussions with fellow students and mentors about their research findings.

“It was fun because most of the time it’s one-on-one, but we had three members, and we all talked,” he said. “Then we’d bring it to Bogdan [a senior researcher], and he would explain what it actually means and if we were deliberating correctly or how we should approach discussions in the future.”

This collaborative environment promoted teamwork while allowing each member to showcase their individual areas of expertise.

“The other two students I was with were studying nanotechnology at their universities, so they were more material-based, whereas my focus is chemistry,” he said. “Everyone was able to contribute and do their part for the research.”

Beyond the laboratory, Brown embraced the cultural experience of living and working in Poland. He attended an international football match between Poland and Ukraine, noting the diverse population he encountered. The IRES program profoundly impacted Brown’s future plans.

“I want to go get my Ph.D. and work in a research lab,” he said. “The experience of working with a research group was very fun and insightful.”

Brown aims to become a college professor and researcher and said his time in Poland helped prepare him to balance those roles.

“Seeing how [researchers] develop methodology about which glasses they want to study and why was really cool,” he said. “I’m not the most creative person, so seeing how they develop a research method and being able to pick their brains was invaluable, and I can apply that to my future work.”

Brown’s mentors in Poland offered advice that he plans to carry forward in his career.

“They emphasized finding a niche field, something that nobody’s already doing,” he said. “It’s about finding what you think works and then deviating from there to explore new possibilities.”

For future students considering similar international research experiences, Brown offers this advice: “I would definitely encourage them to go out and experience foreign countries more. Always have the willingness to learn, the want to be there, and put your best foot forward. Remember, you’re representing not just yourself but also your university and your field.”



This material is based upon work supported by the National Science Foundation International Research for Students (IRES) grant (Project No. NSF OISE-2106457).

