Visit Clarksville Leader Angie Brady Selected for Southeast Tourism Society Board

Clarksville, TN – Southeast Tourism Society (STS) approved its slate of officers to the Executive Committee for a one-year term and the Board of Directors for a two-year term during the Annual Meeting of the Membership in Auburn, Alabama in September.

Visit Clarksville Executive Director Angie Brady was appointed to a term on the board representing Tennessee.

“The STS Board of Directors are leaders within the travel and tourism industry, who we look to as the visionaries for our organization,” said Monica Smith, President and CEO, of Southeast Tourism Society. “The Board’s leadership provides valuable insight as STS continues to advocate for and support the tourism industry, particularly in regard to promoting travel to our 13 member states and Washington, D.C.”

“Clarksville is fortunate to have an industry leader like Angie at the helm of our local destination marketing organization,” said Visit Clarksville Board Chairman Charlie Koon. “Having her represent Clarksville and Tennessee within this prestigious industry association is invaluable.”

Newly appointed directors for 2024-2026 term include:

Association Executive Committee for 2024-2025:

Chair – Robyn Bridges, Auburn-Opelika Tourism

Vice Chair – Debbie Meihls, New Smyrna Beach CVB

Treasurer – Ben Berthelot, Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission

Secretary – Timothy Bush, TMP, Visit Lake Charles

Marketing College Provost – Shannon Gray, TMP, Gray Research Solutions

Immediate Past Chair – Karen Trevino, TMP, North Little Rock Tourism

Association Board of Directors for 2024-2026:

Alabama – Emily Gonzales, TMP, Madden Media

Arkansas – Susan West, TMP, Arkansas Tech University

Florida – Jennifer Vigil, TMP, Destination Panama City

Georgia – Evony Hammonds, TMP, Douglas County Travel & Tourism

Kentucky – Alyssa Phares, Paducah CVB

Louisiana – Devan Corbello, Visit St. Francisville

Mississippi – Marlo Dorsey, Visit Hattiesburg

North Carolina – Wright Tilley, Watauga County TDA/Explore Boone

South Carolina – Stuart Butler, Visit Myrtle Beach

Tennessee – Angie Brady, TMP, Visit Clarksville

Virginia – Kevin Costello, TMP, Visit Prince William

West Virginia – Tim Brady, TMP, Charleston CVB

Board Appointee by Incoming Chair for 2024-2025

Andrea Kruszka, TMP, Tennessee Tech University

Southeast Tourism Society (STS) is a not-for-profit membership association dedicated to the development of travel and tourism professionals and organizations within the southeast region. The association’s mission is to empower a diverse network of tourism professionals through Education, Advocacy, Recognition, and Networking.

Member states include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.